Billy Ray Cyrus Snuggles Up To Fiancée Firerose After Tish’s New Romance Goes Public: ‘Happiness Is Everything’

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is so in love with his fiancée Firerose, 34. After his ex-wife Tish Cyrus, 55, confirmed that she’s dating Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell, Billy posted a cute photo of himself and his future wife to Instagram on November 30. Firerose placed her hand with her stunning diamond ring on the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer’s chest, as Billy snapped the photo of the pair together outside. Miley Cyrus‘ dad captioned the post, “Happiness is everything.”

Billy confirmed his engagement to Firerose, an Australian singer, on Nov. 16. Billy told People that he met Firerose years ago and that they reconnected following his split from Tish. The former Hannah Montana star revealed that when he proposed to Firerose at his farm in Tennessee over the summer, he actually didn’t give her an engagement ring. Firerose was eventually seen wearing the diamond ring that’s estimated to be worth around $220,000.

Billy later explained how his six kids — Miley, 29, Noah, 22, Trace, 33, Brandi, 35, Braison, 28, and Christopher, 30 – feel about this engagement. “There’s no hard feelings. Everyone knew that relationship [with Tish] was over a long time ago,” he said to People. “Everyone’s turning the page. It’s been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change.”

Billy’s ex Tish is also in a new relationship and she seems so happy. Seven months after she filed for divorce from Billy after almost 30 years of marriage, Tish went public with her new boyfriend Dominic, 52, on Nov. 27. The music producer shared an Instagram photo of the couple embracing each other.

Fans suspected Tish and Dominic’s relationship back in August, after Tish commented on one of The Flash star’s Instagram posts. “Hi babe,” she wrote, to which Dominic responded, “Hi Love.” While Tish shares five children with Billy, Dominic has two daughters, Lily-Rose, 19, and Audrey, 21, with his ex-wife, Rebecca Williamson.