Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals How His 6 Kids Feel About His Engagement To Firerose

Find out how Billy Ray Cyrus' six children really feel about their dad popping the question to Firerose only seven months after their mom Tish Cyrus filed for divorce.

November 17, 2022 8:23PM EST
Billy Ray Cyrus six kids do not have an “Achy Breaky Heart” when it comes to his engagement to Firerose, 34. In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, the 61-year-old country singer put to rest the rumors that his children — Miley, 29, Noah, 22, Trace, 33, Brandi, 35, Braison, 28., and Christopher, 30 — disapproved of their father getting engaged to Firerose seven months after divorcing his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, 55.  “There’s no hard feelings. Everyone knew that relationship was over a long time ago,” Billy told People, referring to the fact that the deterioration of his marriage with Tish started long before they decided to call it quits. “Everyone’s turning the page. It’s been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change,” he added.

As fans know, Billy confirmed that he was engaged to Firerose, an Australian singer, on Nov. 16. In photos published by People, Firerose appeared very happy and she flaunted her massive diamond ring.  Billy told People that he met Firerose years ago and that they reconnected following his split from Tish. In the article, Billy said that the engagement, which happened on his farm in Tennessee, actually took place in August and that he did not give her a ring when he first popped the question. “Billy looked at me and said, ‘Do you, do you wanna marry me?’ And I was just like, ‘Of course I do. I love you,’ ” Firerose told People. “He said, ‘I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.”

Billy Ray said that Firerose was his “best friend’ in the interview with People. “And then when we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn’t know could exist. Again, we’re musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life,” he said. In fact, in 2021 the newly engaged couple — who were simply just friends at the time — collaborated on the song, “A New Day.”

In September, Firerose posted a photo on Instagram wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring. She tagged Billy in the photo, which she captioned, “Taking in the moment.” It seemed sudden to some fans, as Tish filed for divorce only seven months prior, in April.  However, it was her third time filing for divorce. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Tish has also moved on and is happy in her new romance. “Tish is doing well and is also dating someone new, so it’s not a case of her wanting Billy back,” a source told us in October. “But that doesn’t mean the split hasn’t been painful. It was not something she ever really believed would happen.”

