Tish Cyrus Dating ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell Amidst Ex Billy Ray’s Engagement

Tish Cyrus went public with her new man on Nov. 27, more than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. On her Instagram story, Tish, 55, shared a photo of her in the embrace of another – who she tagged as Dominic Purcell. “Thanks for the cute photo, [Vijat M],” Miley Cyrus’s mother wrote. In the subsequent IG Story, Tish shared a quote – “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out right!” – while adding, “Sometimes that’s hard to believe but it is so TRUE.”

This confirmation comes months after fans began speculating that Tish and Dominic, 52, were an item. Rumors began in August when Tish commented on one of Dominic’s Instagram posts. “Hi babe,” she wrote, per E! News. “Hi Love,” responded the Prison Break alum. Later in the month, his daughter, Lily-Rose, 19, shared a selfie she took with Tish during a weekend in Canada (Dominic also shares a second daughter, Audrey, 21, with his ex-wife, Rebecca Williamson.)

Tish’s confirmation comes roughly two weeks after her ex, Billy Ray, 61, confirmed his engagement to Australian singer Firerose. The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer and Firerose, 34, sparked engagement talk when she posed for a picture with a diamond ring around her finger. The two eventually shared the details about the engagement. “Billy looked at me and said, ‘Do you, do you wanna marry me?’ And I was just like, ‘Of course I do. I love you,’” Firerose told PEOPLE. “He said, ‘I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.’” Billy also said that “we began sharing the music, [and] it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn’t know could exist.”

Billy later explained how his six kids — Miley, 29, Noah, 22, Trace, 33, Brandi, 35, Braison, 28, and Christopher, 30 – feel about this engagement. “There’s no hard feelings. Everyone knew that relationship was over a long time ago,” he said. “Everyone’s turning the page. It’s been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change.”

Tish filed for divorce in April, marking the third and seemingly final split between her and Billy Ray. “It is after 30 years, five amazing children, and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” the couple said in a statement. “We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths. We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important.”