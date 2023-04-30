Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish, 55, Is Engaged To Dominic Purcell, 53: ‘A Thousand Times, Yes’

Tish Cyrus is engaged to Dominic Purcell! The mother of Miley Cyrus, 55, announced the big news via Instagram in a gorgeous set of photos showing her emerald cut engagement ring on Saturday, April 29. “A thousand times…. YES,” she wrote in her caption. In the first image, Dominic, 53, can be seen wrapping his arms around his fiancée as she shows off the ring, as well as a yellow gold and white gold version of the Cartier LOVE bracelets — a symbol of romance. In the next, she sweetly places her arm on his shoulder as she they share a candid embrace in Malibu, California.

Congratulatory messages came flooding in from friends and family, including Dominic’s sister Therese Purcell. “Can’t wait to get drunk on expensive champagne at your wedding. Happy engagement you two,” she wrote with two love struck emojis. Dominic’s daughter Audrey, 22, who she shares with ex Rebecca Williamson, also showed love with three red heart emojis and three happy crying ones.

The engagement comes less than a year after Tish took her romance with Dominic public in July 2022. That same month, she wrote, “Hi Babe” on one of his Instagram photos with heart emojis.

Since going public, Tish and Dominic have been occasionally seen out and about — including in Miami, where they rang in the New Year together. More recently, Dominic was on hand to help celebrate Tish’s daughter Miley at a January party to mark the release of her now hit song “Flowers.”

The mom of five began dating the Prison Break alum just months after filing for divorce from husband of 30 years Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, in March 2022. The legal move was the third time that the longtime couple decided to split — but she and the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer reunited the previous times (notably, Billy Ray filed for divorce in Oct. 2010, then Trish filed in June 2013). Tish citied “irreconcilable differences” in the paper work from 2022, revealing that she and Billy Ray had not “cohabited as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years.” Through their 30 years together, the pair welcomed five kids including Miley, 30, as well as Noah, 23, Trace, 34, Brandi, 35, Braison, 28, and Billy’s son Christopher, 30.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways—not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” the former couple said in joint statement last year when announcing the split. “We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths.”

“We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents,” the statement went on. “With so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important,” they also said.