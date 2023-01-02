Tish Cyrus Snuggles Up To New BF Dominic Purcell In Miami After The New Year: Photos

Tish Cyrus and boyfriend Dominic Purcell were seen sharing a snuggle as they celebrated New Year’s Day! Miley Cyrus’s mother, 55, and the Prison Break actor, 52, jetted off to Miami, Florida for the big night were they also relaxed on their hotel room balcony. Tish could be seen sitting on an outdoor chair looking at her phone as Dominic gently hugged her while standing over her shoulder. Later, he took a seat across from Tish as they engaged in a conversation.

The mom of five went casually dressed in a gray pair of sweatpants, beige sweater and a baseball hat for the casual New Year’s Day hang. Meanwhile, Dominic opted for a black t-shirt and a gray pair of shorts.

Rumors began swirling that Tish and Dominic were more than friends in late summer after Billy Ray Cyrus‘ ex commented in a flirty way on one of the actor’s Instagram posts. The 55-year-old wrote, “Hi babe” on one particular image, with Dominic writing, “Hi Love” back.