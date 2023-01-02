Tish Cyrus Snuggles Up To New BF Dominic Purcell In Miami After The New Year: Photos

Going strong! Tish Cyrus rang in NYE with her boyfriend Dominic Purcell, and weren't shy about showing some PDA.

January 2, 2023
EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus's mom Tish hangs out on her balcony with her new boyfriend, actor Dominic Purcell, before her daughter's New Year celebration in Miami Beach, Florida. 31 Dec 2022 Pictured: Tish Cyrus, Dominic Purcell. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA929560_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tish Cyrus and boyfriend Dominic Purcell were seen sharing a snuggle as they celebrated New Year’s Day! Miley Cyrus’s mother, 55, and the Prison Break actor, 52, jetted off to Miami, Florida for the big night were they also relaxed on their hotel room balcony. Tish could be seen sitting on an outdoor chair looking at her phone as Dominic gently hugged her while standing over her shoulder. Later, he took a seat across from Tish as they engaged in a conversation.

Dominic Purcell and Tish Cyrus are seen in Miami. (Mega)

The mom of five went casually dressed in a gray pair of sweatpants, beige sweater and a baseball hat for the casual New Year’s Day hang. Meanwhile, Dominic opted for a black t-shirt and a gray pair of shorts.

Rumors began swirling that Tish and Dominic were more than friends in late summer after  Billy Ray Cyrus‘ ex commented in a flirty way on one of the actor’s Instagram posts. The 55-year-old wrote, “Hi babe” on one particular image, with Dominic writing, “Hi Love” back.

The pair later engaged in a conversation as Dominic smoked. (Mega)

