Tish Cyrus’ Husband: Everything To Know About Ex Billy Ray & Fiancé Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus is an actress and producer

The Nashville native is mom to pop stars Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus

She called it quits with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus three times

Tish Cyrus had some amazing news to celebrate in April 2023 when she revealed her engagement to Dominic Purcell! The mother of Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus announced it with a sweet snap to her Instagram, where she showed off her incredible diamond ring. “A thousand times…. YES @dominicpurcell,” Trish captioned the photos of the two lovebirds. The proposal comes less than a year after Tish took her romance with the Prison Break actor public in July 2022.

It also came shortly after Tish finalized her divorce from ex Billy Ray Cyrus after almost 30 years together. In a joint statement released April 2022, the former power couple said, “We have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths.”

Before she found her on-again/off-again relationship with the “Achy Breaky Heart: singer, Trish was married to another man. Let’s meet the men who have vied for the heart of Trish, below.

Baxter Helson

Before marrying Billy Ray, the actress and producer was actually wed to another man, Baxter Helson, and the two share two children together, Trace and Brandi. When Tish married Billy Ray, he ended up adopting the children as his own.

Baxter and Trish were married from 1986 to 1989 and welcomed Brandi on May 26, 1987, per People. Trace was born on Feb. 24, 1989. Little else is publicly known about Baxter and he does not appear to have a social media account, including Instagram.

Billy Ray Cyrus

Before they made it official with a wedding in 1993, Trish and Billy Ray were a hot item for quite some time. They even welcomed Miley (who was originally named Destiny Hope) before walking down the aisle together. The couple then became pregnant with their second child, Miley’s younger brother Braison Cyrus, and the two tied the knot in 1993. The couple also welcomed their third child together, Noah, in 2000.

Trish and Billy Ray had previously called it quits twice before their final split in 2022. In October 2010, Billy Ray filed divorce papers, then took it back in March 2011. Two years later, Trish did the thing by filing, citing “irreconcilable differences” at the time. “This is a personal matter and we are working to find a resolution that is in the best interest of our family,” Tish told Us in June 2013. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.” Just a month later, they were back on.

Since his 2022 divorce from Miley’s mom Tish after 30 years, the singer moved on with Firerose, 34. He confirmed he was engaged to the Australian singer in Nov. 2022 as she showed off her diamond engagement ring on his Instagram.

Dominic Purcell

Dominic, 53, is a British-Australian actor known for starring in hit TV shows including Prison Break, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and many more. Before the handsome thespian fell for Trish, he was previously linked to Scorned star AnnaLynne McCord, 35. The former couple had an on-again/off-again romance before finally sizzling out in 2020.

The star was also married to Rebecca Williamson from 1998 until their 2008 divorce. During their relationship, they welcomed four kids together including: Lily-Rose, Augustus, 20, Joseph, 24, and Audrey, 22.