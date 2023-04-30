Dominic Purcell’s Girlfriend: From Tish Cyrus To AnnaLynne McCord & His 1 Marriage

Dominic Purcell is an actor widely known for his role as Lincoln Burrows in the hit TV series, Prison Break.

The actor is officially engaged to Miley Cyrus’ mom Tish as of April 2023 after several months of dating.

He was previously linked to 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord.

Dominic Purcell, 53, is a British-Australian actor known for starring in hit TV shows including Prison Break, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and more. When he is not busy working on sets or hitting the beach surfing, he is spending time with his new fiancée, Tish Cyrus, 55. Below is everything to know about his romance with Tish, his actress ex, and his previous marriage.

Tish Cyrus

The 53-year-old TV star and Tish were first linked in Aug. 2022, according to E! News. Dominic took to Instagram to share a photo of himself amid a day of surfing (one of his fav hobbies), when the talent manager commented, “Hi babe.” Fans began to speculate they were dating when Dominic replied to Tish’s comment with, “Hi love.” Earlier that month, the same outlet reported that Dominic’s daughter, Lily-Rose, 20, posted a selfie with Tish via Instagram.

Later, on Nov. 27, 2022, the 55-year-old beauty took to her Instagram Story to share a romantic photo of her and the actor snuggled up by the ocean. Her posting the photo seemingly confirmed that the two were, in fact, dating. “Thanks for the cute photo,” as she tagged professional photographer Vijat M and Dominic. Tish and her new beau’s romance comes more than seven months after her split from her ex-husband, Billy Ray Cyrus, 61. Tish and Billy are parents to “The Climb” singer, Miley Cyrus, 30.

The couple continued to keep their romance low key, but were spotted spending New Year’s Eve together in Miami in Dec. 2022 as they lounged on their beachfront deck.

In April 2023, the couple took things to the next level when Dominic proposed with a gorgeous emerald cut ring. Tish looked over the moon as she snuggled her fiancé in the photos, snapped in Malibu, CA. “A thousand times…. YES,” she captioned the announcement.

AnnaLynne McCord

Before Dominic fell for Miley’s mom, he was previously linked to Scorned star AnnaLynne McCord, 35. Dominic and AnnaLynne dated on and off for about 10 years, as they first got together in 2011, per The Daily Mail. When the blonde bombshell and Dominic first hit it off, she was 23 years old, while her former love was 41 years old.

The outlet reported that they first broke it off in 2014, after about three years together, and later got back together in 2016. However, their romance fizzled out once more by 2018, before they shared a PDA session in 2020. She also spoke openly about their relationship, and praised her ex for helping her with childhood trauma. “He changed everything,” she said during an interview with Giddy. “Dom created space for me, but he called me the f**k out. He did not take bull***t. And that’s why I trusted him.” She also went on to add that although they had broken up, they would always remain close. “There are many reasons why that man will be my forever person. He is staying in my house right now. We’re not together, but we’re family,” AnnaLynne concluded.

Rebecca Williamson

Dominic may have dated other women, but before he was single, he was married for 10 years. Dom and his ex-wife, Rebecca Williamson, were married from 1998 until their 2008 divorce. During their relationship, they welcomed four kids together including: Lily-Rose, Augustus, 20, Joseph, 24, and Audrey, 22. The news of the former couple’s split first broke in Oct. 2007, according to Just Jared, however, it was described as “amicable.”

Most recently, on May 8, 2022, The Flash actor took to Instagram to wish Rebecca a happy Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day to my x @will.o.am for giving me my two beautiful daughters lily and audrey and my two beautiful boys who on this day ( I’m guessing) were slapping each other around in the backyard with a footy,” he captioned the sweet snapshot.