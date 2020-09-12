‘90210’s Annalynne McCord Stuns In Bikini As She Rekindles Romance With ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell — PDA Pics

Romance at the beach! AnnaLynne McCord rocked a $11K Bvlgari watch as she shared a sweet kiss with Dominic Purcell in Los Angeles.

AnnaLynne McCord, 33, and Dominic Purcell, 50, are very much back “on”! The on-again, off-again couple were spotted enjoying a day at Huntington Beach in Los Angeles on Friday, Sept. 12 and looked more in love than ever. The couple, who last split in Jan. 2018, shared a sweet kiss as they soaked up the balmy 80-degree weather.

The couple could also be seen embracing and snuggling on a towel or blanket, with AnnaLynne sweetly placing her head on his chest. How romantic! The 90210 alum looked incredible in a bright purple bikini, featuring multiple bandage-style straps. She accessorized with a black and gray kimono featuring fringe details, a metallic pair of gold sandals, as well as a Bvlgari’s signature “Serpanti Tubogas Watch” on her left wrist. The pricey $11,000 steel timepiece wraps around the arm several times, emulating the body of a snake.

At one point, AnnaLynne threw her blonde hair into a bow scrunchie as she sipped on a drink in a pink drink container, also hanging onto a silver water bottle. Dominic — who turned 50 in February — also showed off his toned physique in a gray swimsuit and long-sleeved fitted top. The Prison Break star hit the ocean for a surf session with a friend at one point, showing off his wave-riding skills.

AnnaLynne and the Australian-born star have a lengthy history dating back to 2011. After three years, they split in 2014 then got back together again following his skin cancer diagnosis in 2016. Most recently, the duo split in 2018, which AnnaLynne confirmed in an interview at the time. “I still see him from time to time…We’re friends. We’re not together anymore, but we are very close,” she explained to Yahoo.

“His daughters stay at my house,” she added, referencing his two girls with ex-wife Rebecca Williamson, Lily-Rose, 17, and Audrey, 19. “I love him. He’s like family to me. The kids are like family. I’ve watched them grow up. I saw him the other night, and he was in town. We’re very, very amicable.” Dominic is also the father of two sons with his ex, Joseph, 21, and son August, 17, who is Lily-Rose’s twin.