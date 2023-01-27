Tish Cyrus & BF Dominic Purcell Help Miley Celebrate Success Of ‘Flowers’ At ‘Celebration’: Photos

“Such an incredible night of celebration with family and friends!” Tish Cyrus captioned the Instagram Galley she posted on Jan. 26, sharing a few shots from the party at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel commemorating her daughter, Miley Cyrus, and the success of her new song, “Flowers.” In the photos, which you can see here, Tish, 55, poses next to Miley, 30, with both of them wearing black. Miley sports a pair of knee-high boots and a black dress with flowy sleeves and deep cleavage. In the gallery’s third slide, Trish proudly stands next to her new boyfriend, Prison Break alum Dominic Purcell.

This might be the first time that Dominic, 52, and Miley have hung out in a public event – indeed, the first time since Tish and Dominic began dating. In the last picture in Tish’s gallery, Miley’s mom snuggles with her new love, and Dominic holds up a bottle. Before anyone worries about anyone’s sobriety, Tish captioned her post with the hashtags “#flowers #fakebeer #dancing #nightout #la #somuchlove.” Tish also shared another shot from the evening where she stood next to Dominic. “I can buy myself …. But he also buys me lots of them…….”

In addition to Miley and Dominic, Tish posed alongside her daughter, actress and DJ Brandi Cyrus, for the IG Gallery. Brandi, 35, who also got the memo about wearing black, opting for an oversized blazer, black pants, and a black bag.

Tish went public with her new romance on Nov. 27, about seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. “It is after 30 years, five amazing children, and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” Tish and Billy Ray, 61, said in a joint statement. Roughly two weeks before Tish revealed her new love with Dominic, Billy Ray confirmed that he had proposed to singer Firerose. “[W]hen we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn’t know could exist,” he said in an interview with PEOPLE.

Miley is happy that her mom has found a new flame following the embers of her marriage. The “Flowers” singer “hasn’t seen her mom this happy in a while, and she couldn’t be more thrilled for her,” a source told HollywoodLife in late November. “Miley thinks Dominic is kind and respectful and has many of the qualities her mom needs in a partner.”