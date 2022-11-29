How Miley Cyrus Feels About Mom Tish Dating ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell (Exclusive)

Now that Miley Cyrus‘ mom, Tish Cyrus, 55, is dating Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell, 52, the 30-year-old has some thoughts on the matter. A source close to the “Wrecking Ball” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Miley is “thrilled” for her momma. “Miley hasn’t seen her mom this happy in a while and she couldn’t be more thrilled for her. Miley thinks Dominic is kind and respectful and has many of the qualities her mom needs in a partner,” the insider revealed.

They also shared that Tish finds the 52-year-old rather comedic, and a joy to be around. “He makes her laugh and he makes her feel safe and comforted. Tish is a strong, independent woman on her own, so it takes an equally strong man to compliment her,” they added. “But Dominic totally fits that mold and she thinks they make a really great couple. Miley completely supports her mom and as long as Tish is happy, then Miley is all for it.”

Tish’s hot new romance with Dominic comes more than seven months after her divorce from Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, 61. The “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker and Tish were married for over 28 years, and officially called it quits in 2021. Now, Billy is engaged to Australian singer Firerose. So it is safe to say that the former couple has officially moved on.

A second source close to the former Hannah Montana star told us that Miley was supportive of her mom throughout the divorce, as the two are extremely close. “Miley and Tish are mother and daughter, but they are also the absolute bestest [sic] of friends and Miley was there for her every step of the way leading up to her divorce from her dad Billy,” the pal said. The separate source also dished that the talent manager had told her daughter that she was “done” with romance, until Dom came along.

“Miley has always told her mother that she will find someone that will treat her like the gem she is, and Tish would always tell her that she was done with love and that she was happy on her own. And she was happy too. When Dominic came along, Miley was one of the first ones that Tish confided in about her feelings for him,” they added. “Miley did a little bit of digging on him to find out what his deal was. She had to play sleuth, but she found out only great things. Miley loves that her mom is in love, and she would do anything for her.”

Tish seemingly confirmed the romance with the British-Australian actor on Nov. 27, when she took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet snapshot of the two cuddled up by the beach. “Thanks for the cute photo, [Vijat M],” she captioned the post. And on Nov. 29, Dom took to Instagram to share a BTS clip of his new project, and Tish did not hold back in the comments section. “So gooooood babe!! Amazing scene,” she wrote, along with a flame emoji. Tish and Billy also share four other adult kids, aside from Miley, including: Noah, 22, Brandi, 35, Braison, 28, and Trace Cyrus, 33.