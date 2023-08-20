Tish Cyrus Marries Dominic Purcell In Romantic Malibu Ceremony: Photos

Tish Cyrus is a married woman! The 56-year-old mother of Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus married her fiance, actor Dominic Purcell, 53, in a romantic Malibu ceremony on Saturday, August 19. Tish looked elegant in an ethereal white tulle gown with a long veil in the images obtained by Just Jared, keeping her hair in a beachy curl. Meanwhile, Dominic wore a short sleeved white collar shirt with black pants. The two could be seen holding hands as they stood outdoors on rose petals while saying their vows. In other images, maid-of-honor Miley could be seen proudly looking on as they tied the knot!

Tish was all-smiles as she later posed for photos with her new husband, revealing the strapless cut of her dress, as well as the stunning lace material. She held onto a rustic bouquet of flowers, fitting for the Malibu vibe of the nuptials.

Tish and Dominic went Instagram official in Nov. 2022 and announced their engagement in April. “A thousand times…. YES,” Tish wrote alongside two stunning images of her and Dominic embracing each other and flashing her emerald-cut ring. One day later, Dominic confirmed their engagement with his own photo of himself and a male friend looking a bit confused. He joked in the caption that he had no idea what he was doing in terms of wedding planning. “Men trying to work out a #wedding…….. Ceremony at? —Don’t know? Reception at? —Don’t know? Honey moon?— Easy, nearest wave,” he wrote. Tish seemed to have it all under control, writing, “I’m on it babe,” in the comment section.

Tish was not shy about showing off their unbreakable bond following the engagement news. She shared additional photos from her and the Prison Break actor’s engagement in June and called it the “most magical day EVER”. The blonde beauty then visited her fiance in Italy and called it one of her “favorite days EVER.” Too cute!

Tish was famously married to country superstar Bill Ray Cyrus for 28 years before she filed for divorce in April 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The split was not too shocking, as she and Billy, 61, had broken up several times before. The Hannah Montana alum originally filed for divorce in 2012, while the mother of five filed for divorce in 2013. They reconciled both times. The couple shares five adult children: singers Miley, 30, and Noah, 23, DJ Brandi, 36, former Metro Station lead Trace, 34, and Braison, 29. Billy Ray also has a son named Christopher Cody, 31, with his ex, Kristen Luckey.

As fans know, Tish is not the only bride in the Cyrus family. Billy Ray Cyrus asked Australian singer, Firerose, for her hand in marriage in 2022. Plus, Noah revealed she is engaged to designer Pinkus in June. Noah announced her somewhat shocking engagement with several pictures with her man and a touching Instagram caption. “the greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together,” she began. “this past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and i wish i could never leave this time.”

“i never thought i would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give. you’re the least judge mental human being i’ve ever met. the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person,” the “July” singer gushed. “i’ve never felt more loved or in love. i now know the feeling of forever not being long enough. i’m so excited to spend this life with you , our life so far is a life i never thought i deserved or would live. i never thought i’d be looking forward to living as much as i look forward to living with you. i’m so grateful for you. i don’t know how i got so lucky … i would say “yes” to you every day for the rest of my life.. i love you Pinks. i love you i love you i love you”.

It is not clear when Noah or her father plan to walk down the aisle. Congrats to the Cyrus family!