Pinkus: 5 Things To Know About Noah Cyrus’ New Boyfriend

Noah Cyrus is a singer known for being Miley Cyrus’ sister. Some of her songs include “All Falls Down” and “July”.

She is currently dating a man by the name of Pinkus, who is a designer from Germany.

The beauty took to TikTok on Apr. 16, 2023, to show off her new beau, with more videos on Apr. 19.

Another “it couple” is upon us! Singer Noah Cyrus, 23, debuted her new boyfriend, Pinkus, via TikTok on Apr. 16, and she is clearly sprung! While sitting in a car together, the “All Falls Down” songstress lovingly shared multiple kisses with her new man, as she captioned the video with a series of romantic emojis. Prior to Pinkus, Noah was linked to rapper Smokepurpp and social media influencer Tana Mongeau. Amid her new romance, learn five things about the designer here!

1. Pinkus Is A Designer

Although many things about Noah’s new beau remain a mystery, including his age, some things are apparent from his Instagram account. Pinkus is a fashion designer who works at a clothing company named, COLORS, which is notably featured on his bio. He recently shared some photos from his work on Mar. 19, and made sure to include the brunette beauty in the carousel of photos. “something from the past weeks,” he captioned the post, along with a black heart emoji. Meanwhile, Noah gushed over the post in the comments. “everything everything everything,” she wrote, to which he romantically replied, “mine.” Later, she quipped, “my heart hurts,” before she simply commented a heart emoji, and of course, he reciprocated.

2. He Is Dating Noah Cyrus

Miley Cyrus‘ younger sister first debuted her man via TikTok on Apr. 16, 2023. “for once.. my happiness is leaking into my music.. thank you,” she captioned the romantic clip, along with a pink heart emoji. Soon after she revealed she was in a new relationship, many of 1.9 million TikTok followers flocked to the comments to react to the hard launch. “YOU DESERVE HAPPINESS BOO,” one fan quipped, while another added, “AS IT SHOULD NOAH AS IT MFING SHOULD.”

3. She Gushed About Him Via TikTok

A few weeks after the 23-year-old fashionista shared the first TikTok video with Pinkus, she share another romantic clip of them on a hike in Los Angeles on Apr. 19. “take my love , if you can love me thats enough,” she captioned the adorable video. Once more, their fans went wild over the post in the comments section, with many of them gushing over Noah finding happiness. “I am so happy to see you be happy!”, one admirer noted, while a second added, “so happy for you Noah!”

4. Noah Has Worn Some Of His Designs

Pinkus is a big success in the fashion world, after all, Noah has rocked some of his company’s designs on various occasions. On Jan. 31, 2023, COLORS took to Instagram to show off the raven-haired beauty in one of their cream-colored puffer mini skirts (see here). Noah nearly bared her chest in the snapshot and used her long tresses to cover her unmentionables. Of course, her beau took to the comments to react to her look and wrote three white circle emojis. When Noah shared the same photo on her respective Instagram, he commented more mysterious emojis to seemingly flirt with her. One day prior to that, Noah rocked another COLORS gown, which featured a crop top design and a long skirt with a train (see photo here).

5. He Enjoys Hiking

The hunk and his better half were recently spotted on a hike in Los Angeles on Apr. 22 (as mentioned above), which were notably the first paparazzi photos of the couple obtained by The Daily Mail. While on the outdoor adventure, Noah rocked a black crop top and baggy sweatpants, while Pinkus opted for a black t-shirt and similar sweatpants. They were notably accompanied by her two doggies, but refrained from PDA in front of the cameras. After the outlet released the photos of their hike, Noah took to her social media to release the private videos of their passionate kiss.