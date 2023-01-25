Noah Cyrus Covers Her Chest With Just A Chain As She Rocks Deep Plunging Dress For Paris Fashion Week

Noah Cyrus looked sexier than ever when she attended a show during Paris Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Week on Jan. 25. The 23-year-old showed off a ton of skin when she rocked a black dress with a completely cutout bodice that showed off her topless chest. The only thing covering up Noah’s chest was a massive black chain.

Noah wore a skintight black long-sleeve Stephane Rolland Fall 2023 dress that had a gaping cutout on the front. Noah opted to go braless beneath the dress, leaving her entire chest out on full display. A long black chain barely covered up her chest and she accessorized with a pair of sheer black tights and black patent leather heels.

As for her glam, Noah had her long black hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while her eyebrows were totally bleached. A sultry smokey eye with a cat-eye liner and a glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Since arriving in Paris, Noah has rocked a slew of stunningly sexy outfits, and the day before this show, she attended the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show when she wore a completely see-through black pleated gown. The long-sleeve flowy, oversized dress showed off her plunging sequin bra and underwear beneath and she topped her look off with natural, minimal glam.

Another one of our favorite looks from Noah was her skintight Marine Serre bodysuit that showed off her fabulous figure. The long-sleeve one-piece was covered in gold moons while a long patterned scarf was wrapped around her bodice. As if her fashion week outfits couldn’t get any sexier, Noah donned a completely see-through light blue Arturo Obegero dress. The thin, sheer long-sleeve dress hugged her frame and she chose to go braless underneath, revealing her bare chest. She did however wear a pair of nude panties and she topped her look off with black pointed-toe boots.