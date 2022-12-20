Noah Cyrus & Zack Bia Spotted On Dinner Date In Santa Monica: Photos

Does Noah Cyrus, 22, have a new man in her life? Miley Cyrus‘ sister was pictured on a date night with Field Trip Recordings co-founder, DJ, and socialite Zack Bia, 26, on Dec. 19, four months after his split from Olivia Rodrigo, 19. Noah and Zack arrived separately to Italian hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, but paparazzi caught the pair leaving together in Zack’s grey Mercedes.

Noah sat in the passenger seat in Zack’s car and tried to shield her face from paparazzi before the pair drove away. The Grammy nominee looked fabulous in long black boots, a white dress and a black leather trench coat. Zack kept it casual in blue jeans, New Balance sneakers and a black sweater hoodie. It’s unclear if Noah and Zack are dating, or just getting to know each other, but we certainly ship these two!

Zack’s most recent relationship was with Olivia and it lasted just a couple of months. They first sparked romance rumors in April, when they were spotted on a date night at Bar Pitti in NYC. Two months later, PEOPLE reported that Zack had been dating the “Driver’s License” singer since the Super Bowl, in February. “They really like each other,” a source told the outlet.

But Olivia and Zack’s relationship wasn’t meant to be and they broke up in August. A source told Us Weekly that “their relationship sort of fizzled.” The insider added, “They were casually dating but haven’t spent time together in a while. There were no issues—they both have different work schedules and different friend groups.”

Meanwhile, Noah was previously romantically linked to both rapper Smokepurpp and YouTuber Tana Mongeau in 2020. She also sparked dating rumors with Machine Gun Kelly in January 2020 after they were seen heading to a Grammys after-party together, before he started dating Megan Fox. Noah dated rapper Lil Xan in 2018 for a few months before their messy breakup.