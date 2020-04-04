Noah Cyrus Reunites With Ex Lil Xan 1 Year After Their Breakup

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan were spotted hanging out together in his Mercedes G-Wagon in Los Angeles, CA on Apr. 3, one year after Xan made their breakup public when accusing Noah of cheating on him.

It appears that Noah Cyrus, 20, and ex-boyfriend Lil Xan, 23, reconciled on Apr. 3 when they were seen riding around Los Angeles, CA together in his Mercedes G-Wagon, one year after their messy breakup. The sister of Miley Cyrus, 27, sat in the passenger seat as the rapper drove the vehicle and they both looked comfortable and casual during the outing. Noah had her long hair down and Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, wore a red beanie style hat.

Noah and Xan’s appearance together is quite the surprise considering how their split unfolded last year. Xan made things public when he announced the split but also accused Noah of cheating on him following a text message exchange that turned bad. Noah then shared a screenshot of a joke photo she sent him that showed Charlie Puth‘s head on a porn star’s body, which she claims is why he thought she was cheating on him. “im heartbroken and confused. this is the meme i sent diego that made him think im cheating on him,” she wrote in a caption over the screenshot.

The sad brunette also took her feelings to Instagram Live soon after and cried on camera over the cheating accusations. “I’ll try to explain it more in the next couple of days. I never did anything that I’m getting accused of,” she said before signing off. She also gave advice to her female fans and told them to “get away from every f**king person that goes into your life and just crushes it and crumbles it and makes you feel like a piece of f**king s**t.”

There’s no word yet on whether or not Noah and Xan’s latest outing is proof they’re attempting a romance again or they’re just friends, but either way, we’re glad to know they could put the negativity behind them!