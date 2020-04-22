8 Stars Rocking Cozy Leggings & Sweatshirts During Quarantine – See Pics

Celebs have been fashioning some laidback looks during their time at home, and we’re taking a look at our favorite stars who have worn leggings and sweatshirts as their go-to outfit!

During these difficult times, it’s easy to fall into a rut and wear the same tracksuit or stay in your pajamas over and over again. But these celebs have struck us with some inspiration to feel comfortable while working from home and also being fashionable! A number of our favorite stars have been fashioning outfits with leggings and sweatshirts — perfect for a laidback day at home. We’re taking a look at some of the absolute best!

While it may be easy to slip on your favorite pair of leggings and lounge around your home, a number of celebs are donning the look for a break from quarantine and time to get outside while practicing social distancing. The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, 56, was spotted having a leisurely walk around her neighborhood on Feb. 18, 2020, just before stay-at-home orders were set in place by the state of California. Lisa looked quite at ease, taking in the sun and wearing a white sweatshirt, black leggings, and an orange baseball cap. She added a few accessories to her look with a pair of sunglasses and spent some time listening to her favorite music or podcast while out and about!

Much like Lisa, Busy Philipps donned her own leggings and a blue sweatshirt for a quick trip to the gym just before she began quarantining with her family. The Dawson’s Creek alum, 40, who usually wears bold, beautiful print dresses, opted for leggings and a sweatshirt while heading home from her workout. The passionate women’s reproductive health activist was focused on her phone while toting a water bottle and oversized gray bag — likely carrying weights and other essentials. Busy looked quite comfortable in her workout gear, but likely went back home and changed into her gorgeous dresses after this workout!

Like Busy, Holly Madison opted for a comfy look for her coffee run on March 14. The former Playboy bunny and mother-of-two, 40, wore a pair of black leggings with black combat boots and a grey hoodie. Holly’s hoodie was zipped all the way up and she brought the hood up over her head, covering her gorgeous blonde locks. Wearing minimal makeup, Holly looked ready to be back in the comfort of her own home after getting her coffee!

There are so many more stars who are making us want to stay in our leggings and sweatshirts for the rest of quarantine! To see more stars rocking the look, click through the gallery above!