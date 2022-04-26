Olivia Rodrigo & Zack Bia Fuel Romance Rumors On Cozy Lunch Date: Photos

Olivia Rodrigo, 19, seems to be enjoying her spring, and she showed off her happiness while out and about in New York City with Zack Bia, 25. The rising recording artist and actress wore a stylish black leather jacket pulled close around her, carried a classic quilted black Chanel bag, and accessorized with sunglasses and black shoes with knee socks in the photos published by the Daily Mail. Olivia went for an “au natural” look, wearing minimal makeup and long, straight hair. DJ and influencer Zack, wearing a gray hoodie, baggie pants, and sneakers, put his arm around Olivia as the two were photographed leaving New York restaurant Bar Pitti around lunchtime on April 26.

The “Driver’s License” singer is enjoying a steadily rising career, as she won three coveted Grammy Awards on April 3 — for Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Driver’s License”), and Best Pop Vocal Album (for Sour). Olivia’s appearance with Zack comes on the heels of a recent breakup — she and music video producer Adam Faze reportedly broke up after only seven months together, dating from July 2021 to February 2022. Though she never publicly confirmed the romance, she did tell People that she was “growing” in June of 2021.

“I’m just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate,” she told the outlet when discussing her album Sour. “I’m writing songs and I’m really happy. I’m a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great. I’m a lot more confident, which I think is a good aspect of growing up. We’ll see what the next era brings, but I’m excited to start working on it.” Upon news of the breakup, the magazine reported that the couple had already been on the outs. “They’ve been over for a bit now,” a source told People. Zack was previously tied to Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline, and before that relationship, he was involved with singer Madison Beer. Olivia has had a banner year as a popstar. Aside from her new relationship, she was also named Woman of the Year by Billboard in March, collected those three Grammy trophies in April, and took home several iHeartRadio Music Awards, also in March.