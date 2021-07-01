Adam Faze: 5 Things To Know About Olivia Rodrigo’s Rumored New Boyfriend

Olivia Rodrigo might have a new man in her life! The ‘Driver’s License’ singer has been linked to producer Adam Faze. Here’s 5 things to know about him.

It seems Olivia Rodrigo is moving on from her past relationships! The 18-year-old singer, who has delivered multiple number one hits in the first half of 2021, has been linked to producer/director Adam Faze, 24. Romance rumors started to swirl when the pair were spotted getting cozy at the premiere of Space Jam 2 at Six Flags Magic Mountain. A source told E! on June 30 that Olivia brought Adam as her plus one to the event and even introduced him as “her boyfriend.” Here’s 5 more things to know about him.

Olivia Rodrigo was spotted with her boyfriend Adam Faze at the #SpaceJam2 event at Six Flags. pic.twitter.com/SpECkfLjlT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 30, 2021

1. Adam & Olivia Were Photographed At The ‘Space Jam’ Premiere.

In a video shared to TikTok, the pair could be seen standing very close to each other, looking quite affectionate. “Olivia was in great spirits celebrating Space Jam 2 last night,” a source told E! after the June 29 event. “They were really cute together and weren’t trying to hide their affection at all.” The source also noted that they were “together the entire night” and were even seen “holding hands at one point.” The outlet was also told that the pair may have secretly started dating a few weeks prior. “[They] met through industry friends” the source said. “It’s only been a few months, but she seems really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious.”

2. Adam Is A Producer & Director.

Adam also works in the entertainment industry, and boasts credits in writing, producing, and directing roles per his IMDb page. He has a writing credit on the TV series Day by Day, and produced two upcoming short films, How Moving and River Fork, coming out in 2021. Music fans may also know he directed the music video for “Nothing Good” featuring Goody Grace, G-Eazy and Juicy J.

3. He Started His Own Production Company.

Adam and his pal Jamie Dolan started a production company called Must B Nice in March 2020. They previously spoke to Backstage about launching a business at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s funny, we had started our production company, Must B Nice, the first week of March. And literally a week later, it’s COVID and the world’s falling apart, and everything we had planned to do for the rest of the year was obviously not going to be happening anytime soon,” he said. There was a moment [when] we just sat there and were like, ‘We have to do something about this.’.” The result: a narrative podcast called Day By Day. “Within a month, on April 17, we put out the first episode and started this biweekly show.”

4. Adam Previously Wrote For Forbes.

He was a contributing writer to the outlet Forbes back in 2017, when when he was about 20. In his bio, Adam described himself as “a twenty-year-old storyteller and creative entrepreneur focused on one thing and one thing only: the future of entertainment.”

5. Olivia Hasn’t Spoken Publicly About Adam.

Although Olivia hasn’t spoken about her possible new man, she did recently open up about why most of her songs are about relationships. “I’m a teenage girl, I write about stuff that I feel really intensely—and I feel heartbreak and longing really intensely—and I think that’s authentic and natural. I don’t really understand what people want me to write about; do you want me to write a song about income taxes? How am I going to write an emotional song about that?” she told The Guardian in May 2021.