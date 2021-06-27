Courtney Love Calls Olivia Rodrigo ‘Rude’ For ‘Not Asking Permission’ To Recreate Hole Album Cover

Olivia Rodrigo’s pic showed her portraying a crying prom queen and Courtney Love compared it to Hole’s iconic 1994 album cover for ‘Live Through This.’

Courtney Love, 56, is letting everyone know that Olivia Rodrigo didn’t ask permission to use a very similar pic, which can be seen here, to the cover art of her band Hole‘s 1994 release Live Through This for her own Sour Prom Concert Film. The rocker reposted a tweet that 18-year-old Olivia posted of the look-alike photo, which shows the Disney star dressed in a prom dress with a crown and mascara running down her face, on June 24 and added her own comment to it. “Spot the difference! #twinning! @Olivia_Rodrigo,” she wrote along with several emoji faces, including the winking face and girl with a crown face.

The pic seems to mimic the close-up shot of model Leilani Bishop from Hole’s album. Leilani is holding flowers, which Olivia is also doing in her snapshot, and has a crown on her head as mascara runs down her face, on the album’s cover, which was shot by photographer Ellen von Unwerth. At the same time Courtney reposted the tweet and her own comment, she took to her Facebook page to share the same pic and words and also answered fans with comments that revealed her disappointment with Olivia’s pic.

“Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude,” she wrote in one comment while responding to a fan who didn’t understand why she was upset. “There’s no way to be elegant about it . I’m not angry . It happens all the time to me . And he really I’m very gracious or say nothing . But this was bad form . That’s not bullying or bomb throwing . This persons music has nothing to do with my life . Possibly never will . It was rude And I gave every right to stick up for my work . Don’t gatekeep me ! I’m honorable as f*ck to my fellow artists , and I expect the same .”

“I’ve informed her I await her flowers snd note,” she wrote in another comment. “I sure hope it’s long . Does Disney teach kids reading and writing ? God knows. Let’s see . Yes this is rude. Rage inducing ? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone this happens ? I’d be real rich !” A third comment reiterated Courtney’s thoughts that the similar pic was “rude” and added her disappointment with Geffen Records, the record company who’s released Olivia’s music “it was rude of her , and geffen not to ask myself or Ellen von unwerth . It’s happened my whole career so I d c . But manners is manners !” she exclaimed.

After Courtney shared Olivia’s pic with the same caption she used on Twitter and Facebook to her Instagram page, Olivia responded with a comment that seemed to indicate she was paying homage to Hole and the album. “love u and live through this sooooo much,” the comment read.

“Olivia – you’re welcome,” Courtney replied while also mentioning her expectation of flowers and an apology. “My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!”