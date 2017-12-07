Does Madison Beer Have A New BF After Jack Gilinsky Split? She Cozies Up To Zack Bia

Looks like Madison Beer has moved on from Jack Gilinsky! She was seen cozying up to Zack Bia & we’re SO here for it. See the pics of her with her potential new boyfriend!

Who is Madison Beer dating now? The 18-year-old was seen cuddling up to Zack Bia, at a tattoo shop on Santa Monica Blvd! While we don’t know how permanent this relationship is for now, what’s here to stay is the ankle tattoo Madison got during the affectionate hangout. When they left the shop together, Zack even put his arm around the singer as they walked down the sidewalk together. Aww! See the sweet pics of them below!

We’re excited to see Madison so happy with someone new considering what her last relationship was like. While dating former Vine star Jack Gilinsky, 21, the “Dead” singer had to deal with horrific verbal abuse from her then-boyfriend. On July 1, audio leaked where Jack could be heard yelling at Madison, saying “You’re a f****** slut,” during a fight. She responded saying that he’s “not [her] boyfriend anymore,” and that he should “go away,” but he didn’t stop harassing her. “Look at me. You’re a slut. You’re a little slut and you haven’t told me about something,” he continued. Jack apologized publicly later for what he said, saying that he was “truly sorry” and was in a “very dark place” at the time of the recording.

Jack’s behavior was obviously incredibly unacceptable, and in a concerned-but-still-kind-of-victim-blaming way, fans questioned why Madison stayed with him if he treated her so poorly. Of course, leaving an abusive relationship is never as simple as people uninvolved in the situation think it would be, but Madison bravely came forward and explained her side of things. She admitted to thinking she could “fix him,” but since learned that that rational hardly ever pans out. Thankfully, the two are no longer together, and it seems Madison has continued on to happier and healthier relationships.

