Interview

Zack Bia Reveals Status Of His Relationship With Madelyn Cline After Dating Rumor

Madelyn Cline, Zack Bia
Pema / BACKGRID
Madelyn Cline People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 07 Dec 2021
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Madelyn Cline and beau Zack Bia kept it casual as they stepped out for a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Pictured: Madelyn Cline, Zack Bia BACKGRID USA 16 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Pema / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - New couple alert! It looks like influencer and DJ Zack Bia has a new girl! He is seen spotted out with 'Outer Banks' actress Madelyn Cline in Santa Monica. The two were seen leaving a late dinner date at Giorgio Baldi and leaving in a car together. Outer Banks co-stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline ended their year long relationship a little over a month ago. Shot on 12/19/21. Pictured: Zack Bia, Madelyn Cline BACKGRID USA 20 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - New couple alert! It looks like influencer and DJ Zack Bia has a new girl! He is seen spotted out with 'Outer Banks' actress Madelyn Cline in Santa Monica. The two were seen leaving a late dinner date at Giorgio Baldi and leaving in a car together. Outer Banks co-stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline ended their year long relationship a little over a month ago. Shot on 12/19/21. Pictured: Zack Bia, Madelyn Cline BACKGRID USA 20 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer

The DJ clarified exactly where he stands with the ‘Outer Banks’ actress, months after she split from her ex Chase Stokes.

Zack Bia, 25, is setting the record straight! The DJ opened up about whether or not he and Madelyn Cline, 24, are dating on a January 13 episode of the BFFs With Dave Portnoy And Josh Richards podcast. After Zack and Madelyn were seen spending some quality time together, he admitted that the pair aren’t romantically involved, while talking about how he’s become so involved with various people in the entertainment industry.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy asked Zack point blank about his dating life (including his relationship with his ex Madison Beer), and if he and Madelyn were together. “We’re not dating. We hang out all the time,” he said, but he did admit that the couple spent lots of time together.

Zack and Madelyn were seen leaving a Santa Monica restaurant together. (Pema / BACKGRID )

After saying that their not dating, Zack continued and explained that the pair don’t necessarily have plans to give themselves a title anytime soon. “As someone like herself who’s extremely busy and is going to start traveling—she’s on-set five months of the year, and then doing this, doing that. She has such a busy schedule, and I think I have a pretty busy schedule,” he said. “It’s one of those things where we really enjoying hanging out. We enjoying going to dinner. We enjoying going to games, and all these things, but we never officially started dating, and probably won’t officially ever stop, because it’s just more like we’re hanging out and enjoying it, and not even thinking too much about what it is.”

Related Gallery

'Outer Banks' Season 2 Photos: John B, Sarah & More Are Back

OUTER BANKS (L to R) RUDY PANKOW as JJ and JONATHAN DAVISS as POPE in episode 202 of OUTER BANKS Cr. JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX © 2021
OUTER BANKS (L to R) DREW STARKEY as RAFE in episode 204 of OUTER BANKS Cr. JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX © 2021
OUTER BANKS (L to R) ELIZABETH MITCHELL as LIMBREY in episode 204 of OUTER BANKS Cr. JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX © 2021

Zack and Madelyn were spotted leaving a restaurant together in December 2021, which led to the rumors that the pair were romantically involved. Long before their evening out together, Madelyn had dated her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes for a little over a year, before fans started speculating that the actors had broken up in September 2021.

Zack and Madelyn leaving another dinner in December 2021. (BACKGRID)

Earlier in the conversation, Zack opened up about the “double-edged sword” to having famous acquaintances, and how his privacy has led to more rumors. “What allowed me to further my relationships and continue to be around creative people and be like an asset and work with these people was that I wasn’t publicizing what we were doing, but the more I didn’t publicize it, the more I’m in these front-of-the-picture situations that are leading more and more to: why is this kid there?” he said.

 