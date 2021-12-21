Madelyn Cline Spotted On Date Night With Zack Bia After Chase Stokes Split — Photos

Looks like we have a new celebrity couple on our hands! Following her split from co-star Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline was spotted out to dinner with Zack Bia on Dec. 19.

Madelyn Cline appears to be moving on from Chase Stokes with Zack Bia. Nearly two months after it was confirmed that Madelyn and Chase ended their off-screen relationship, the actress was photographed having dinner with Zack in Santa Monica. The two tined at Giorgio Baldi on Dec. 19, and were photographed leaving the restaurant in the same car together. Although there was no obvious PDA between the pair, it definitely looked like a romantic evening out.

Zack is a DJ who has a lot of famous friends in Hollywood, including Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. He’s also known for dating Madison Beer on and off. Meanwhile, Madelyn is best known for her role on Netflix’s Outer Banks, which is how she met Chase. The two went public with their real life romance during the summer of 2020, following the premiere of the show’s first season. However, by the fall of 2021, rumors started swirling that there was trouble in paradise for the pair.

The breakup rumors were fueled by a viral video, which showed Madison dancing with 13 Reasons Why star, Ross Butler. Although Ross revealed that the two were just friends, Madelyn and Chase’s split was confirmed at the beginning of November. However, the two appear to be on amicable terms. They attended the People’s Choice Awards with their Outer Banks co-stars earlier this month, and we spotted hanging out together in Atlanta over Thanksgiving weekend.

The status of Madelyn and Zack’s apparent new relationship is unclear, but if they are dating, he’ll have to be okay with the fact that she’ll still be spending time with her ex. At the beginning of December, it was confirmed that Outer Banks had been picked up for a third season at Netflix. Chase and Madelyn are expected to return as their characters, John B. and Sarah, for the latest installment of the hit series.