‘Outer Banks’ Stars Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline Confirm They’re Dating With Romantic Photos

John B and Sarah Cameron are dating in real-life! ‘Outer Banks’ stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline confirmed their relationship with a sweet Instagram post on June 14.

After months of speculation, Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, 27, and Madelyn Cline, 22, revealed that they are in fact dating in a super cute Instagram post on June 14. Chase shared photos from their recent beach date night and captioned the photos, “Cats outta the bag.” He also added a heart emoji. One of the photos Chase posted was one of Madelyn smiling and holding a bottle of wine. HollywoodLife has reached out for additional comment.

Madelyn responded twice to Chase’s post. “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up,” she wrote. She also said “Topper punching the air rn,” a nod to Madelyn’s on-screen boyfriend on Outer Banks. When the Netflix show starts, Madelyn’s character, Sarah Cameron, is in a relationship with Topper (Austin North), but she quickly falls for John B, played by Chase. Their star-crossed relationship is at the center of the series.

Many of Chase and Madelyn’s Outer Banks co-star also responded with excitement. Austin wrote, “YES SIR.” Rudy Pankow, who plays JJ, wrote, “Boom!!” Jonathan Daviss, who plays Pope, responded: “Well it’s about time.”

Rumors started swirling about Chase and Madelyn’s relationship status when they started doing joint interviews while promoting Outer Banks, which dropped in April 2020, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Chase has also left a number of flirty comments on Madelyn’s Instagram pictures.

At the end of the first season of Outer Banks, John B and Sarah Cameron braved a tropical storm while trying to escape Sarah’s dad, Ward. They managed to survive the storm and ended up on a boat straight for the Bahamas, where Ward stashed the mass amounts of gold John B and his friends had been trying to get their hands all season long. The show hasn’t been renewed for a second season yet, but it became one of Netflix’s most-watched new series when it was released and has developed a massive fandom. For many John B and Sarah stans, Chase and Madelyn confirming their relationship is a dream come true. Vlad and Val forever!