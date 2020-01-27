Noah Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly appeared a bit flirty with one another, as they partied the night away at the Sony Music after-party following the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Noah Cyrus, 20, and Machine Gun Kelly, 29, might be more than just friends. The duo was spotted arriving at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26 and, following the ceremony, enjoyed more time together at the Sony Music after-party. The pair appeared to be rather close, as they stayed by each other’s side when leaving the Staples Center and heading to the following soirees. Noah and Machine Gun Kelly even posed for a few photos as they appeared at one of the venues, with Machine Gun Kelly wrapping his arm around the “Stay Together” singer’s waist. Both artists looked quite Grammy chic, with Noah sporting a ’70s inspired black and gold jump suit with flared pant legs and Machine Gun Kelly opting for a feathery white jacket over his all black ensemble.

While the pair’s sighting has definitely prompted speculation among their fans, this isn’t the first time dating rumors have swirled around Machine Gun Kelly, specifically. In the early hours of Jan. 6, the rapper was spotted leaving the Warner Bros/ InStyle Golden Globes after-party with none other than actress Kate Beckinsale, 46. Although the Underworld star and The Dirt actor weren’t spotted arriving together, they were seen leaving the soiree, held at the Chateau Marmont, in the same car. Following the sighting, Machine Gun Kelly took to his Instagram story at roughly 3:55 a.m. on Jan. 6, sharing with his fans that he was locked out of his house. Just a few hours later, he tweeted, “i should’ve never went out tonight.”

What added to the mild drama of the duo being spotted together was that Machine Gun Kelly is actually very good friends with Kate’s ex Pete Davidson, 26. While the sighting did rock the world of a number of fans, Machine Gun Kelly’s time spent with Noah almost seems like impeccable timing. Noah and her ex, Lil Xan, split in September 2018 after dating throughout the summer. Just months after their split, it was announced that Lil Xan was expecting his first child with partner Annie Smith. But since then, Noah has embraced her most authentic life and has clearly been having fun, too!

With all the excitement of the Grammys, fans may have missed candid moments like the one above! Although there are rumors still swirling about the pair — and whether their friendship could be something more — we cannot wait to see these two out and about in the future.