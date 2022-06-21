Olivia Rodrigo, 19, Is Reportedly Dating Music Exec Zack Bia, 26: They ‘Really Like Each Other’

Olivia Rodrigo is no longer driving by herself on the freeway of love, according to PEOPLE. The publication reports that Olivia, 19, is romantically involved with Field Trip Recordings co-founder, DJ, and socialite Zack Bia. The 26-year-old has been dating Olivia “since the Super Bowl,” claims PEOPLE, whose source adds, “They really like each other.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Olivia’s rep for comment on this alleged new love affair, and we’ll update this post with any new information.

Zack and Olivia first sparked romance rumors in April 2022. The two were spotted together in New York City. The two enjoyed a mid-Spring date night at Bar Pitti through the big apple, with Olivia sporting a stylish black leather jacket, a classic quilted black Chanel bag, and black shoes with knee socks. Zack kept this causal in a gray hoodie, baggie pants, and sneakers. During their walk, he put his arm around Olivia as they left the restaurant.

The dinner date came roughly two months after Olivia and music video producer Adam Faze called it quits. The two reportedly began dating in July 2021 before ending it in February 2022 (During that time, Oliva never publicly confirmed the romance). Zack was once linked to Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline after the duo was spotted on a date night in 2021. However, she later said they were just “hanging out,” per PEOPLE. Before that, Zack was involved with singer Madison Beer. Madison famously sang how Zack made her feel “like a teenager in love” in her song, “Teenager In Love.” The couple split in 2019 after a year together.

Zack has become “synonymous with LA nightlife,” according to Complex’s February 2022 profile on him (Zane Lowe once joked, “There’s nothing more Hollywood than name-dropping Zack Bia.”) Zack started up the Field Trip Recordings record label in 2020 as the next logical step in his nightlife/DJ career and told Complex that music “is all I’m thinking about right now.”

“It’s funny because I had conversations with my friends who were working at Interscope when Sheck first got signed, and they were like, ‘Yo, you guys were doing so much of the groundwork for us,'” he said. “People don’t realize that going to a good party where someone is DJing, you can break songs. A businessman, a skater, an actor, an up-and-coming musician, and a big musician are all in the same room, connected through music. And we were always finding all the best new artists, super early.”

“I started becoming a guy who was throwing parties that became a safe space for artists to come and be themselves, test out new music, meet other artists, and meet new cool people,” he said. “That turned into artists being like, ‘Let me pick your brain on this. What do you think of this brand? What do you think of this new artist? Come to the studio.’ We started having this really intimate relationship with a ton of artists.”