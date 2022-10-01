Rihanna Is Glam In Long Black Dress & Diamond Choker Heading To Dinner In LA: Photos

Rihanna, 34, looked gorgeous during her latest outing on Friday night. The singer was photographed wearing a long black velvet dress with long sleeves and a zip top as well as pointy black shoes as she headed to Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, CA. She also accessorized with a thick diamond choker-style necklace as her long hair was straight and down.

RiRi’s makeup was on point with the look and included dark and glossy mauve lipstick and eyeliner. She carried a black clutch purse with her as she passed by cameras and even gave a slight smile to onlookers before heading into the dining establishment. It’s unclear who, if anyone, Rihanna was meeting at the fancy dinner, but she appeared relaxed and content.

Rihanna’s latest outing comes just days after it was confirmed that she will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. “Let’s GO,” the official Roc Nation Twitter account tweeted while adding her handle on Sept. 25. The official NFL Twitter account retweeted it shortly after.

“Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a statement about the exciting news. “We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation, and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show — what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

After Rihanna’s Super Bowl made headlines, a source told us that her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, , who is also the father of her new son, has been very “supportive” of her exciting opportunity. “ASAP has been so supportive of her in helping her to make the decision to do this,” a source close to Rihanna EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He has been her biggest fan through this whole process and he will continue to be.” The source also said that the “Unfaithful” crooner — who hasn’t performed publicly since her performance at the Grammy Awards in 2018 — “is feeling great” about her upcoming Super Bowl performance. “She just wants to be flawless because Rihanna is a perfectionist,” the insider added.