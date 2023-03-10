Noah Cyrus Bares Chest In The Streets of Paris During Fashion Week: Photos

“July” hitmaker Noah Cyrus, 23, bared her chest while she posed in the streets of Paris for fashion week on Friday. “Y-Project FW 23,” she captioned the carousel of photos via Instagram (see PHOTOS HERE). Her look featured a grey suede jacket, an unbuttoned skirt, and revealing black underwear. The brunette beauty nearly bared it all by allowing her jacket to be worn open with the stunning city backdrop behind her. So sexy!

Soon after Miley Cyrus‘ sister shared the sexy photos with her 6.2 million followers, many of them took to the comments section to gush over her look. “Beautiful Noah !”, one admirer noted, while another added, “Hottest woman alive.” A third follower couldn’t but notice that her A-lister sis wasn’t in the post. “Why you and Miley don’t interact with each other anymore ?”, they asked. A few of Noah’s followers also commented on her bleached eyebrows, which she has rocked for some time now. “OHMG [sic] THE BLEACHED BROWS,” a separate fan penned.

Noah has been rocking a plethora of sexy looks this week, including her figure-hugging latex dress from Mar. 7. That day, the 23-year-old songstress wore a long-sleeve dress that also featured a turtle neck to the Avellano show. She completed the look with her go-to shaved and bleached eyebrows, seemingly false eyelashes, and a peach-colored pout. Noah opted for minimal jewelry as she only sported one cocktail ring on her left hand.

Prior to that, the Nashville native bared her chest once more on Jan. 25 while attending Paris Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Week. For this number, Noah opted for a skin-tight black dress, which notably featured a cut-out in the front that went down to her mid-abdomen. The only thing that covered her chest was an oversized chain necklace, which also matched her raven-hued dress. Talk about chic!

The daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, and his ex, Tish Cyrus, 55, has been posting countless looks via her Instagram amid fashion week. Although she is coming off the recent success of her Sept. 2022 album, The Hardest Part, it would appear her mind is on fashion at the moment. Her older sister, Miley, 30, has also been spotted at fashion events this week, including Versace’s fashion show in Los Angeles on Mar. 9. That evening the Endless Summer Vacation artist attended the show alongside Maxx Morando, 24, in a tulle floor-length dress with a sexy smokey eye. Noah’s sister’s new album was released on Mar. 10, amid her younger sibling’s scandalous Instagram post.