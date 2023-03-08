Noah Cyrus Covers Her Eyebrows & Rocks Tight Latex Dress For Wild Paris Fashion Week Look

Noah Cyrus made quite the statement at pFW when she wore a skintight latex dress with bleached eyebrows.

March 8, 2023 10:05AM EST
Maisie Williams arriving at Dior show during Fashion Week in Paris, France on February 28, 2023.PFW Dior Outside Arrivals JR, Paris, France - 28 Feb 2023
Zaya Wade arriving at the Miu Miu dinner and after-party at the Gigi avenue Montaigne restaurant. Pictured: Zaya Wade Ref: SPL5528223 070323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Noah Cyrus at the Avellano show during Fashion Week in Paris, France on March 7, 2023. PFW Avellano Front Row, Paris, France - 07 Mar 2023
Image Credit: Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock

Noah Cyrus has been taking fashion month by storm and her looks have been equally bold and unique, especially at Paris Fashion Week. The 23-year-old’s latest look for the Avellano show on March 7 was definitely wild as she rocked a tight blue latex dress with shaved and bleached eyebrows.

Noah Cyrus at Paris Fashion Week on March 7. (Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock)

For the show, Noah wore a tight, dark blue long-sleeve turtleneck gown that hugged her frame and flowed into a pleated skirt from the knees down and trailed on the floor. Noah styled the blue dress without any accessories and instead, she completely shaved and bleached her eyebrows, adding a smokey eye, voluminous lashes, and a matte nude lip.

Aside from this look, another one of Noah’s quirky fashion week looks was her black dress with a cutout bodice that showed off her topless chest, and the only thing covering up her chest was a massive black chain. Her tight black long-sleeve Stephane Rolland Fall 2023 dress had a gaping cutout on the front and she opted to go braless beneath the dress, leaving her entire chest out on full display. A long black chain barely covered up her chest and she accessorized with a pair of sheer black tights and black patent leather heels.

Noah Cyrus at Paris Fashion Week on March 7. (Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock)

As for her glam, Noah had her long black hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while her eyebrows were totally bleached. A sultry smokey eye with a cat-eye liner and a glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Another one of our favorite looks from Noah was at the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show when she wore a completely see-through black pleated gown. The long-sleeve flowy, oversized dress showed off her plunging sequin bra and underwear beneath and she topped her look off with natural, minimal glam.

