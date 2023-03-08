Noah Cyrus Covers Her Eyebrows & Rocks Tight Latex Dress For Wild Paris Fashion Week Look

Noah Cyrus has been taking fashion month by storm and her looks have been equally bold and unique, especially at Paris Fashion Week. The 23-year-old’s latest look for the Avellano show on March 7 was definitely wild as she rocked a tight blue latex dress with shaved and bleached eyebrows.

For the show, Noah wore a tight, dark blue long-sleeve turtleneck gown that hugged her frame and flowed into a pleated skirt from the knees down and trailed on the floor. Noah styled the blue dress without any accessories and instead, she completely shaved and bleached her eyebrows, adding a smokey eye, voluminous lashes, and a matte nude lip.

Aside from this look, another one of Noah’s quirky fashion week looks was her black dress with a cutout bodice that showed off her topless chest, and the only thing covering up her chest was a massive black chain. Her tight black long-sleeve Stephane Rolland Fall 2023 dress had a gaping cutout on the front and she opted to go braless beneath the dress, leaving her entire chest out on full display. A long black chain barely covered up her chest and she accessorized with a pair of sheer black tights and black patent leather heels.

As for her glam, Noah had her long black hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while her eyebrows were totally bleached. A sultry smokey eye with a cat-eye liner and a glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Another one of our favorite looks from Noah was at the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show when she wore a completely see-through black pleated gown. The long-sleeve flowy, oversized dress showed off her plunging sequin bra and underwear beneath and she topped her look off with natural, minimal glam.