Noah Cyrus Engaged To BF Pinkus: ‘Greatest Moment Of My Entire Life’

Miley Cyrus‘ younger sister, Noah Cyrus, 23, is getting married! The “Again” hitmaker took to Instagram on Jun. 26 to announce that she said ‘yes’ to her boyfriend, Pinkus, with a series of romantic photos. “The greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together. this past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and i wish i could never leave this time,” she gushed over the engagement. “I never thought I would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give.”

In the lengthy caption, the brunette beauty added all the traits she loves about Pinkus. “You’re the least judge mental [sic] human being i’ve ever met. the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person. i’ve never felt more loved or in love. i now know the feeling of forever not being long enough,” Noah continued. “i’m so excited to spend this life with you , our life so far is a life i never thought i deserved or would live.”

View Related Gallery Noah Cyrus: Photos Of The Singer Noah Cyrus Variety's Power of Young Hollywood, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Aug 2018 Noah Cyrus at the Avellano show during Fashion Week in Paris, France on March 7, 2023. PFW Avellano Front Row, Paris, France - 07 Mar 2023

Finally, the newly engaged songstress couldn’t help but add how “excited” she is to begin life her sweetheart. “i never thought i’d be looking forward to living as much as i look forward to living with you. i’m so grateful for you. i don’t know how i got so lucky … i would say ‘yes’ to you every day for the rest of my life,” the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and his ex Tish Cyrus added. “i love you Pinks. i love you i love you i love you.”

Soon after Noah confirmed the exciting news, many of her 6.1 million followers took to the comments to congratulate the happy couple. Of course, her fiancé was one of the first to comment and asked her a question about children. “u want kids?”, Pinkus, who is a designer, asked. “congratulations angel!”, fellow singer Ashnikko quipped, while a fan added, “If Noah is happy I’m happy.” Several others left heart emojis and other wishes for the bride-to-be. “Congratulations Noah,” a pal wrote, to which she replied with hearts.

Although the 23-year-old posted about the engagement on Jun. 26, Pinkus was the one who actually dropped the news the day prior via Instagram. “proudest fiancé,” he captioned a carousel of photos of Noah on the runway, notably as she rocked the round diamond sparkler. She immediately took to the comments to swoon over the news. “the fiancé collection,” she joked of the fashion photos, along with adding a ring emoji and, “forever.”

Noah and her soon-to-be-husband made their social media debut as a couple on Apr. 16, 2023, when the starlet shared a video of them packing on the PDA via TikTok. “For once.. my happiness is leaking into my music .. thank you,” she captioned the adorable clip with her man. Most recently, Noah and Pinkus were spotted out and about in Los Angeles enjoying a hike together on Apr. 23 (see photos here). Prior to Pinkus, Noah was romantically linked to Lil Xan (Diego Leanos), Smokepurpp, and social media darling Tana Mongeau.