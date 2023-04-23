Noah Cyrus Seen With BF Pinkus For 1st Time As She Wears Gray Crop Top On Casual Date: Photos

Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Noah Cyrus was snapped with her new boyfriend in public for the first time as the couple enjoyed a hike in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 22. The “Everybody Needs Someone” hitmaker, 23, looked happy and healthy as she rocked a crop top and sweats with her new beau, who has been identified as German designer Pinkus by DailyMail, as seen in photos provided by the outlet here. The midday stroll follows a string of PDA-packed clips of the pair on Noah’s TikTok.

In the photos, Noah walked behind Pinkus as they were each taking a pet pooch for a stroll. The singer’s casual ensemble couldn’t cover up her natural beauty, as she swept her trademark raven hair back in a ponytail. Pinkus, meanwhile, was casual in his clothing as well, sporting a black polo with gray sweats.

The couple appeared much more subdued than their recent TikTok clips, where Noah and Pinkus had a steamy makeout session in a car as one of her songs played in the background. Another video revealed the cute couple locking lips by a gorgeous waterfall! Other than the TikToks and the hike, not much else is known about the pair’s budding romance.

Back in July 2020, Noah was linked to Smokepurpp after they were snapped holding hands out in Los Angeles and were seen cuddling on her Instagram Stories around the same time, per DailyMail. Noah was also rumored to be romantically involved with social media darling Tana Mongeau. In September 2020,Tana posted a cryptic message on Instagram, suggesting that had reconciled with Noah and they were back together as an item. “i mean ofc i had to take a break from instagram until she was my girlfriend again,” Tana wrote on a photo of her and Noah, per ET.

As fans know, Noah’s most famous relationship to date has been with rapper Lil Xan (Diego Leanos). In 2018, People first reported that the pair were an item. Soon after, their respective social media accounts were flooded with loved-up snaps of the couple. A red carpet smooch at the MTV Music Video Awards followed and then a dismal breakup only a few weeks later after they were linked!

“I’ve just been informed that basically it’s all fake [their relationship] and I’m being used,” Lil Xan told ET at the time. “So f*** it. I guess I was just being used. I thought I was in love but whatever. I’ll take that. Heartbreak soldier; thanks Noah. Hope the song does well.” Noah took to her Instagram to confirm the breakup and added, “I never did anything that I’m getting accused of,” according to Elle.