National Dog Day: See Emily Ratajkowski & 24 More Stars With Their Adorable Pups

Happy National Dog Day! We’re celebrating the annual holiday by looking back at photos of our favorite Hollywood celebs hanging out with their adorable dogs!

2020 has been a tough year, with months spent in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and few things that bring a smile to our faces. Luckily, one of those things that has cheered us up this year is dogs — and today is National Dog Day! Whether accompanying us on our daily walks, or cuddling up at home, pups are a man, or woman’s, best friend. Of course, plenty of A-listers love their canine companions as much as we do here at HollywoodLife, so scroll through our gallery of celebrity dog pics. Boost your morale and bring a little sunshine to your day by checking out stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Ana de Armas, and more walking their beloved pets.

Supermodel Emily is rarely seen without her dog, Columbo, by her side. She and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are often out taking Columbo for walks around New York City, and she’s always dressed to the nines for their dates. Most recently, she was spotted running errands with her adorable pup by her side. EmRata practically looked runway ready as she stunned in a pair of belted, high-waisted jeans, a white crop top, and a snakeskin print bag.

Speaking of catwalks, who could forget when Gigi Hadid walked the catwalk holding a dog? The model famously carried a puppy down the runway at the Tods show during Milan Fashion Week. Her little friend basically stole the show at the February 23, 2018 event. Meanwhile, her pal Cara Delevingne cuddled with one little pup during the Superpower Dog premiere in March 2019. A-listers love bringing pooches to red carpets, and Chris Pratt, 40, had so much fun with one labrador pup on the Onward red carpet. Of course, Camila Cabello famously brought a sweet pup as her date to iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball. Sorry, Shawn!

Even celebs have to get out and about to walk their dogs. While Emily’s the person we see the most in New York City, Ben Affleck and his kids are regularly spotted with their dad’s girlfriend Ana De Armas, while walking their dogs on the West Coast! The couple were recently seen on May 23 in Jennifer Garner‘s Brentwood neighborhood with Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, along with their adorable golden retriever Birdie, and Ben’s trusty german shepherd Hutch. Amanda Seyfried is also spotted out for walks. She even took her beloved Finn with her to a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in August 2019. To see more stars with their dogs, scroll through the gallery above!