Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned After Terrifying Dognapping & Shooting

After putting out a desperate plea and $500K reward for the safe return of her stolen French bulldogs, Lady Gaga’s beloved pets have been returned safe and sound.

Lady Gaga has to be breathing a major sigh of relief and crying tears of joy, as her French bulldogs Koji and Gustav have been recovered after being stolen at gunpoint on Feb. 24. A woman turned the pups into an LAPD station on the night of Feb. 26, TMZ reports. The site says the “dogs were unharmed and have been reunited with Gaga’s team.” It’s unclear whether the woman will receive the $500,000 reward Gaga put up earlier in the day in a desperate plea for the safe return of her pets.

Gaga, 34, had been absolutely beside herself with heartache ever since Feb. 24. That night her friend and dog sitter Ryan Fischer took her three Frenchies out for a walk in Hollywood when two men drove up in a car and ambushed him. They tried to steal the dogs, while Ryan valiantly tried to protect them. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot Ryan in the chest, as the two men grabbed Koji and Gustav and sped off. Sadly, the suspects remain at large.

Ryan was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to recover. He managed to save one of the pups — Miss Asia — from the dognappers. When first responders arrived on scene, he was collapsed on the ground but holding Miss Asia tightly in his arms to protect her. She was later reunited with one of Gaga’s bodyguard, who picked her up at LAPD’s Hollywood station after Ryan was hospitalized.

Lady Gaga leaves her NYC apartment to take her French bulldogs Miss Asia and Koji for a walk on Feb. 18, 2016. Photo credit: SplashNews

Gaga has been having to watch the heartbreaking situation unfold from Italy, where she is in Rome shooting a move. In an Instagram post earlier in the day on Feb. 26, she shared a series of photos of Koji and Gustav. “My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness,” she began in the caption.

“I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same,” she wrote in the caption. It’s unclear if the woman who turned the dogs in to the police had unknowingly purchased the stolen pets, or if she has any connection to the suspects. Gaga added, “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”