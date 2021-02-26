Lady Gaga Pleads For ‘Beloved Dogs’ To Be Returned In First Statement Since Armed Kidnapping

Lady Gaga is begging for the safe return of two of her three French bulldogs, who were stolen at gunpoint while her dog walker was shot in the chest. She’s praying her pup family will be ‘whole again’



Lady Gaga has made a dramatic public plea following the terrifying dognapping of her precious French bulldogs Koji and Gustav. Her dog walker Ryan Fischer was taking the pups — along with her third Frenchie Miss Asia — out for a walk in Hollywood on the night of Feb. 24 when two men rolled up in a white Nissan, tried to steal the dogs and shot Ryan in the chest when he tried to protect the animals. Fortunately he survived his wounds, but the suspects made off with Koji and Gustav.

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same,” Gaga wrote in a Feb. 26 Instagram post showing the two stolen pups next to each other on the beach, with the sun setting behind them. That was followed by a series of photos of the dogs, so that they are easily identifiable to anyone who might have seen them, or unknowingly purchased one following their theft.

Gaga also had high praise for Ryan’s heroics in trying to save her pets from the violent dognappers. “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero,” she added. The two suspects remain at large, though police have a description of the men and video has been released of the horrifying encounter that was captured by a neighbor’s doorbell ring camera

Lady Gaga heads out of her New York City apartment with her dogs Asia and Koji. Sadly Koji remains missing after being stolen at gunpoint by dognappers in Hollywood, CA. Photo credit: SplashNews.

Gaga, 34, is away in Rome, Italy shooting a film, and Ryan was caring for her beloved pets. He took them out for a walk when he was ambushed on North Sierra Bonita Avenue near Sunset Boulevard around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 24. Video showed two men pulling up in a white four door Nissan Altima, getting out and struggling to steal the dogs from Ryan as he put up a valiant fight to save them. Eventually one of the men pulled out a gun and shot Ryan in the chest, as they then made off with Koji and Gustav, driving north towards Hollywood Blvd.

When first responders arrived at the scene, Ryan was lying injured on the ground, holding Miss Asia in his arms. He was taken via ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition, but is expected to recover from his injuries. A bodyguard for Gaga was was later seen leaving LAPD’s Hollywood Station with Miss Asia safe and sound, but probably very confused and traumatized about where her canine siblings are.