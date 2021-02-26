Ryan Fischer: 5 Things To Know About Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker

Lady Gaga’s dog walker, who was shot during a robbery in Hollywood on Feb. 24, has been identified as Ryan Fischer. Learn more about him as he recovers after the brutal attack, which resulted in Gaga’s 2 French bulldogs being stolen.

A close friend of Lady Gaga‘s dog walker has confirmed his identity as Ryan Fischer — who LAPD confirmed to HollywoodLife (without naming the victim) was critically injured after being shot during a robbery in Hollywood on Wednesday night. Dr. Fred Pescatore is devastated, he told Entertainment Tonight, after his friend was shot while walking Gaga’s three French bulldogs — two of which, Gustav and Koji, were stolen. The third pup, Asia, managed to break free from the suspects, who fled away in a white vehicle going northbound toward Hollywood Boulevard.

Fischer, who is currently recovering at a Los Angeles hospital, also walked for Pescatore’s pets for seven years in New York. Learn more about the dog walker, whose work ethic was unmatched, according to his friend.

Who is Lady Gaga’s dog walker?

Ryan Fischer wasn’t only a dog walker to Gaga, he was her friend, sources told ET, noting that the singer is absolutely ravaged over the situation. Pescatore explained Fischer’s dedication to his job and the animals he handles.

“He was amazing at it. He could get them to do anything he wanted,” the friend, who said Fischer moved to Los Angeles about four years ago specifically to walk Gaga’s dogs, described his former client. “He would send you videos whenever you were away. He really took care of those dogs like they were his children and they were, I mean, he was unbelievable — kind, kind, gentle man,” Pescatore continued, reiterating that Fischer is a “very kind and gentle soul.” Pescatore, who described Fischer as “amazing” at his job, said he “would literally lay down his life” for those in his care.

After completing his work with Gaga, Fischer was “actually leaving” to pursue another career. “He was actually really an artist,” Pescatore said, explaining, “He was actually leaving the profession in just a few months. He was wrapping up his gig with Gaga and leaving to go and do his artist thing.”

What happened to Lady Gaga’s dog walker?

Fischer was walking Gaga’s three frenchies on the night of February 24, around 9:40 pm LA time, when he was approached by a white vehicle with multiple individuals inside. “LAPD officers from Hollywood division responded to an assault with a deadly weapon radio call involving a shooting at the 1500 block of Sierra Bonita Avenue,” Officer Jeff Lee, PIO for LAPD told HollywoodLife on February 25. “When they arrived they discovered that a male white in his 30s was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.”

The statement explained, “At least one suspect fled the location in a white vehicle north on Sierra Bonita Avenue towards Hollywood Boulevard and he used a semi-automatic handgun during the course of the crime and took two French bulldogs. The suspect and weapon are still outstanding,” the officer continued, noting at the time that “no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.”

It’s unclear exactly what injuries the 30-something-year-old male suffered — though, in police audio from the crime scene, the victim can be heard yelling, “I’ve been shot” and “I’m bleeding out of my chest.” After a bystander called 911, the victim can be heard explaining, “They stole two dogs, they’re Frenchies. They’re Lady Gaga’s dogs.” LAPD confirmed to HollywoodLife that the victim was transported to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

Ryan Fischer is very close with Gaga’s dogs.

“[He was] incredibly close to them. Incredibly,” Pescatore said of Fischer’s relationships to Gustav, Koji and Asia, who are friends with Fischer’s own pup, a beagle named Remington. “I mean, would do anything for them. It’s just heartbreaking and I know he must’ve been absolutely trying to protect them… He would literally lay down his life for any one of our dogs and I certainly hope that that was not the case this time.”

Ryan Fischer has worked for Oprah Winfrey.

Pescatore shared with ET that Fischer’s canine resume includes walking Oprah Winfrey‘s dogs. It’s unclear when he worked for the media icon.

Have Lady Gaga’s dogs been found?

Gaga’s two French bulldogs are still missing. The actress is reportedly offering a $500,000 reward to return the pups. Those with information about the case are encouraged to contact police or email KojiandGustav@gmail.com. The LAPD’s robbery/homicide division has taken over the case, according to reports.