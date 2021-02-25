Lady Gaga’s Hair Makeover: Singer Debuts New Brunette Locks In Rome — Before & After Pics

Lady Gaga was spotted taking a stroll outside to her hotel in Rome while wearing a leopard print stylish dress and showing off a new brunette hair color.

Lady Gaga, 34, turned heads when she debuted darker locks on Feb. 24! The singer, who is known for often having blonde hair, had brown locks that were tied back into a bun when she was photographed walking outside to her hotel in Rome. She was also wearing a stylish outfit with the new do that consisted of a flowing leopard print dress that was sleeveless on one side and black heels.

She topped the look off with two necklaces, a black studded face mask, and a purse, proving she knows how to make any outfit memorable. As she confidently walked by cameras, she seemed to flash a peace sign, further showing off her coolness.

Gaga’s latest outfit may have been inspired by Maurizio Gucci‘s ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who she’s set to play in Ridley Scott‘s new movie, Gucci. Whether that’s true or not, her fashion was still on point and her new darker tresses definitely suit her!

Before Gaga was seen in Rome, she made headlines for posting a gorgeous pic of herself hanging out with friends during the Super Bowl earlier this month. She was watching the game while at home and was dressed in a gray hoodie over a black top in a selfie that also included her pal. She accessorized her game day look with gold hoop earrings and white pearls and showed off red lipstick that brightened up her already pretty face.

When Gaga is not wowing with her style, she’s doing the same with her music. The talented songstress impressed with her incredible vocals when she sang the National Anthem at President Joe Biden‘s inauguration in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20. She showed off her joy in being a part of the historical event by smiling nonstop during the outside performance and wore a patriotic outfit that included a long-sleeved black fitted coat top with a gold dove on the side shoulder and a flared out red gown.