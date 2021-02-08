Lady Gaga, Alex Rodriguez & More Celebs Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday At Home — See Pics

This year celebs really are just like us. Thanks to the pandemic most of them are watching the Super Bowl at home and we’ve got the best pics.

Forget the glitzy showbiz Super Bowl parties. COVID-19 has put those on ice and stars are being forced to watch the big game from the comfort of their home with their family. And, thanks to social media, we’re getting to see exactly who’s tucking into the party dip or running around their house cheering on their favorite team. Check out these pics below of celebs watching the Kansas City Chiefs battle it out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lady Gaga

Former Super Bowl half time performer, Lady Gaga, shared a selfie of herself with a friend, watching the game at home. The “Shallow” singer revealed that she’s actually quarantining as she sat waiting for The Weeknd’s show to begin. “QUARANTINING WITH MY BESTIES. WHOSE [sic] EXCITED FOR THE HALFTIME SHOW!!! @theweeknd go get em,” the 34-year-old captioned the pic. The singer, who wowed Super Bowl fans with her performance in 2017, looked gorgeous and fresh-faced while wearing a hoodie, hoop earrings and a swipe of red lipstick.

Alex Rodriguez

Dressed up at home! Alex Rodriguez, 45, has attended plenty of past Super Bowls — including 2020 when his fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 51, performed — but this year he’s staying in. The retired MLB star rocked a black tuxedo for the big day, looking dapper for the game. “Happy #SuperBowl Sunday! Who you got today: @patrickmahomes & the @chiefs or @tombrady & the @buccaneers?!” he asked his 3.9 million followers.

Snooki

Snooki, 33, is having a feast at home! The Jersey Shore alum gave fans a sneak peek at her tasty sandwiches, as she declared her diet “definitely” was not happening today. She also appeared to have a bowl of popcorn, shrimp, chicken wings, which she filmed to the song “Superbowl Status.” In another post, she shared a sweet photo of her and daughter Giovanna Marie LaValle, 6, counting down. “Us cheerleaders are ready for #SuperBowl!” she exclaimed.

Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker, 32, was cooking up a storm pre-Super Bowl! The country singer posed in her kitchen with a tasty tray of fresh-out-of-the-oven nachos. “What’s super bowl Sunday without some nachos… i’ve got nachos, meatballs, jambalaya, charcuterie board, chex mix, and olive oil cake!” she revealed, asking her followers, “What did y’all end up cooking up?” She stayed casual in a sporty inspired t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black slides, which she revealed are from her Kaanas Shoes collaboration.

Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen, 40, is likely going to be supporting her husband Tom Brady, 43, in person at the game — but she got into a little pre-game spirit at home! The Brazilian super model shared a tasty photo of some iced sugar cookies shaped look footballs. “Getty ready!!!” she wrote, snapping the cookies on her gorgeous marble counter adorned with flowers and fruit. She tagged the location as Tampa, FL, which is where Tom and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Eric Stonestreet

Eric Stonestreet, 49, is a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan — but revealed he’s only there in spirit (and picture, apparently). “No I will not be there in person to root on the @chiefs, but thanks to the @nfl I’ll be there in spirit and in picture. I hope I see me on tv,” he joked in his caption, including a photo from the NFL’s tongue-in-cheek way to fill seats: including celebrity photos in seats, just like at an award show before they arrive. This year, only 30% of the Tampa, FL stadium will be filled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Gorga

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga shared a photo of her husband Joey Gorga watching the Super Bowl with their teenage son Gino. Father and son’s eyes were glued to the screen, which was something not lost on the Bravo star who simply captioned the photo, “Invested.” Despite the game day post, 41-year-old Melissa didn’t reveal who she and her family were rooting for.