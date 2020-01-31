Brad Pitt, Paul Rudd, & More Celebrity Fans Of The Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will have some major star power behind them when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl. The team’s celebrity fans include Brad Pitt, Paul Rudd and more!

Super Bowl LIV will be an intense match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. While thousands of fans will be cheering on both teams, the Chiefs have some very notable celebrity supporters who will be rooting for them to win the big game. Brad Pitt grew up in Missouri, and even attended the University of Missouri for college, so he’s been a longtime fan of the Chiefs. The actor attended the SAG Awards on the same day that the Chiefs played in the NFC Championship earlier this month, and he showed his support by wearing a Chiefs hat while arriving on the red carpet.

“My Chiefs won today,” Brad told our sister site, Variety, when he arrived to the award show. “I had to recover after my Saints lost. So I’m feeling a little better.” He also gushed that the Chiefs were “on fire” during their playoff run. That same night, Brad seemed to be getting some of the Chiefs’ luck — because he took home the Best Supporting Actor award at the SAGs! Meanwhile, Paul Rudd may be the Chiefs’ most vocal celebrity fan. In 2007, he even narrated a documentary series, Hard Knocks, about the team!

Paul was in attendance for the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win against the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 19. He got the crowd pumped up at the game by banging the team’s drum before kickoff, and was cheering like crazy in the crowd throughout the game. We definitely won’t be surprised if he shows up in Miami for the Super Bowl!

Other celeb fans of the Chiefs include Jason Sudeikis, Henry Cavill and more. Click through the gallery above to see which stars will be cheering on the KC Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl!