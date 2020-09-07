Lady Gaga’s Hair Makeover: She Channels Billie Eilish With Fierce Blue & Blonde ‘Do — Before & After

Lady Gaga took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself looking stylish and gorgeous while showing off long straight blue and blonde hair that was similar to Billie Eilish’s old color.

It looks like Lady Gaga, 34, may have been inspired by Billie Eilish, 18, when it comes to her new hair color. The singer shared a new snapshot on Instagram that shows her posing with her long, straight light blue and blonde strands of hair, which looked similar to Billie’s old blue hair color, while wearing a black T-shirt and multiple necklaces. She also wore minimal makeup in the pic and topped off the look with silver hoop earrings.

Gaga captioned her stunning photo with two red heart emojis and two red siren emojis. It was met with many compliments from her followers, who loved the hair color. “You’re slaying,” one follower wrote while another called her tresses “fairy hair”. “Hello gorgeous,” a third greeted while a fourth said, “Marry me”.

This isn’t the first time Gaga has showed off her blue hair. The talented artist is known for usually sporting all blonde hair but for the past few weeks, she’s been having fun with her mermaid-like new colors. On Aug. 28, she posted a different pic flaunting her mane when she had it tied back and only the blue could be seen.

On Aug. 14, Gaga revealed that her new hair color was named in honor of her hair colorist’s late mom. “Hello Merpeople. Rocking color by @fredericaspiras named after his mother who just passed…Suzie’s Ocean Blonde. I love you Freddie 💕💕 this was extra special glamour with love 💕 🌊,” she wrote in a caption for a pic that showed her long hair hung down over her shoulder.

When Gaga isn’t wowing fans with her hair color, she’s impressing them with her performances, like her most recent one with Ariana Grande at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30. She changed into a total of three outfits as she sang a medley of songs, including “Chromatica II”, “911”, “Rain On Me”, and “Stupid Love”. She also wore several eye-catching face masks that proved she knows how to keep things stylish even in the middle of a pandemic!