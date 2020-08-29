Lady Gaga Hair Makeover: She Shows Off Aqua Colored Locks 2 Days Ahead Of The VMA’s — Before & After

Lady Gaga took to Instagram to admit she’s ‘so excited for the VMAs’ while showing off stylish aqua-colored tresses that looked stunning on her.

Lady Gaga, 34, has a brand new hair color and she’s proudly showing it off in new Instagram posts. The talented singer, who is known mostly for her blonde locks, was sporting pink locks before she debuted her latest change: aqua-colored tresses. In the latest post, which was shared on Aug. 28, she can be seen wearing a white graphic T-shirt and posing while her hair is tied back and two strands hang down each side of her face.

The “Poker Face” crooner expressed her excitement about her upcoming appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in the caption for the post. “I’m so excited for the VMA’s I keep taking selfies 😐 @arianagrande 💕🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️IM A MONSTER #RainOnMe #chromatica,” the caption read. It also got her fans even more excited about the award show than they already were.

Before she posted her latest pic, Lady Gaga debuted her aqua hair in an Aug. 14th post that revealed the new color was named in honor of her hair colorists’s late mom. “Hello Merpeople. Rocking color by @fredericaspiras named after his mother who just passed…Suzie’s Ocean Blonde. I love you Freddie 💕💕 this was extra special glamour with love 💕 🌊,” she wrote in the caption.

In addition to her hair change, Lady Gaga recently got attention when she posted a pic of herself sitting in a freezing cold ice bath while preparing for her VMAs performance with Ariana Grande. In the eye-catching pic, she was holding up “rock on” hand gestures while her hair was tied up and she was wearing a face mask. She appropriately captioned the post with “🌧❄️. #vmas.”

The VMAs will be held virtually on Aug. 30 and will feature Lady Gaga along with other music superstars like The Weeknd and BTS. The performers are set to perform at various locations around NYC with “limited or no audience” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lady Gaga is also nominated for an impressive nine awards.