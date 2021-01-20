Lady Gaga Delivers Stunning National Anthem Performance At Joe Biden’s Inauguration

One of Joe Biden’s biggest supporters, Lady Gaga, was on-hand to perform the National Anthem at his presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, and she absolutely NAILED it!

Lady Gaga belted out an incredible version of the National Anthem at the presidential inauguration for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Jan. 20, 2021. Before Joe was sworn in as president, Gaga kicked off the historic day with her performance of the “Star Spangled Banner.” She hit every note to perfection and looked amazing in a dress with black bodice and big red skirt, which featured a gold dove, the symbol of peace, across her heart. Gaga completed the look with her hair in a braided updo, along with gold earrings and red lipstick. She was beaming throughout her entire performance, with a huge smile on her face, and at one point, she motioned towards the American Flag.

Here's Lady Gaga's entire rendition of The Star Spangled Banner pic.twitter.com/O3b6Kkouoi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2021

Ahead of the Inauguration, Gaga arrived in Washington D.C. on Jan. 19 with a strong feeling of hope for what’s to come. “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans,” she wrote on Instagram. “A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming for our future joy as a country. A dream that isnon-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls.”

She also addressed social media on the morning of Jan. 20, writing, “Singing the National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change — between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. My intention is acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for our future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land.”

My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga. ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

Things looked a lot different than usual at this year’s presidential inauguration, due to the coronavirus, as well as fear of violence following the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. While the event normally draws a crowd of thousands in Washington D.C., supporters were urged to stay home this year to make sure the Inauguration ran as safely and smoothly as possible. However, the important event still held the same purpose, as Joe Biden officially took over for Donald Trump as president.

In addition to Gaga’s National Anthem, the event also featured performances from Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks. More of Biden’s celebrity supporters will also gather for star-studded TV special called Made in America on the evening of Jan. 20. Tom Hanks is hosting the special, along with introductions from Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington. Performers include Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, John Legend and more.

Lady Gaga was a vocal supporter of Biden throughout his campaign for president in 2020. One day before the election in November, the singer performed at a Biden rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She also didn’t shy away from calling out Trump ahead of the election. Additionally, Gaga worked with Biden on his It’s On Us campaign against sexual assault during his vice presidency in 2016.