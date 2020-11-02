Trump Trash Talks Lady Gaga & Mispronounces Beyonce’s Name At MAGA Rally & Fans Are Furious

Donald Trump claimed to know ‘a lot of stories’ about Lady Gaga and bashed other celebs like Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and LeBron James during a rally in Avoca, PA on Nov. 2.

Donald Trump, 74, is facing backlash from many fans after videos from his rally in Avoca, PA on Nov. 2 showed him trash talking celebs supporting Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, LeBron James, and more. The president was speaking to a crowd of his own supporters while wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat when he made the negative remarks, which brought on cheering and chanting from the in-person audience. “Now he’s got Lady Gaga,” he said about the singer supporting Joe before the crowd starting booing.

“Lady Gaga is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories…I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga,” he continued before calling out Jon Bon Jovi, who has also publicly supported Biden. “And Jon Bon Jovi, every time I see him he kisses my ass. ‘Oh, Mr. President…’ but he’ll get something out of it just like everyone is,” he went on.

As he then boasted about “drawing much bigger crowds” than Biden and his supporters, he claimed that after the singers sing their songs at Biden events “the crowd will leave” before “Sleepy Joe’s up there talking.” He went on to mention other Biden supporters like Beyoncé, whom he incorrectly called “Beyoncee” and her husband JAY-Z, who he said “started using the F word” in front of a Democratic crowd in the past. “It was unbelievable. He was using the F word, F word, F word, and the crowd is going…” he said while putting his hands up to the sides of his head.

Trump didn’t stop the bashing at singers. He also started trashing the NBA as well as Lakers star LeBron, who is also backing Biden. “How about LeBron? I felt badly for LeBron,” he told his rally crowd, referring to the LA Lakers winning the NBA Finals Championship on Oct. 12. “Down 71 percent. I didn’t watch one shot, I got bored, back forth, back forth. You know why? When they don’t respect our country, when they don’t respect our flag, nobody wants to watch.”

Once Trump’s latest rally videos made their way around social media, users began calling him out in tweets. “obsessed with legends bc he’s not one,” one user wrote, while another added, “jealousy is a disease.” “Beyoncé and Gaga can bring 10 times the people he could bring,” a third shared, and a fourth pointed out, “This is so pathetic, he’s trembling.”

Just hours before Trump bashed the celebrities at his latest rally, at least one of them had already clapped back at his negative words. After the Trump campaign and staff member Tim Murtaugh shared a statement that denounced Lady Gaga as an “anti-fracking activist” who wants to destroy the jobs of 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the industry, she took to Twitter to write a bold response. “HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris,” she wrote.

She also added a caption over a screenshot of the campaign statement that read, “Heeeey Donald… # WINNING (also, what is fracking?) keep your jobs PA…We (heart emoji) you.”