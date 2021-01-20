Joe Biden’s Inauguration: Photos From The Historic Swearing-In Of Biden & Kamala Harris

The day has finally come. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are being sworn in as our next president and vice president. We have all the photos from Inauguration Day, here.

Just two weeks ago the Capitol was under siege by a group of violent insurrectionists intent on overturning the 2020 election results. Today, January 20, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris stood strong in the same location where Donald Trump‘s supporters attempted to defeat them, taking the Oath of Office to become the United States’ next president and vice president. Though the inauguration crowd size was drastically reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can still experience every moment through our gallery of photos. Keep checking back to see all the highlights throughout this momentous occasion.

The day will start off with much fanfare — a reading of the Pledge of Allegiance by trailblazing firefighter Andrea Hall and a rendition of the national anthem by the one and only Lady Gaga. Attendees and viewers at home will also be treated to a poetry reading by the nation’s first Youth Poet Laureate, 23-year-old Amanda Gorman. This accomplished young woman will be presenting her latest work, “The Hill We Climb,” after being hand-picked by our incoming first lady, Dr. Jill Biden.

Following Amanda’s stirring recitation, Jennifer Lopez will appear for a unique performance to celebrate Biden and Harris’ remarkable win. She’s not the only music superstar lending her voice to the event. Country superstars Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Tyler Hubbard will also perform. While the performances will surely get major attention, January 20 is all about the main event: Biden and Harris officially being sworn into office. It’s been a long journey to get here, including a days-long election and rampant cries from Trump that the election was stolen.

But this is their day. It’s looking different from inaugurations past. While roughly 200,000 tickets are usually passed out for the swearing-in, only 1000 tickets were available this year — one for each member of Congress and their guest. Gone are the traditional parade to the White House and galas on inauguration night. While Biden and Harris still made their way to the White House with military accompaniment, viewers at home were treated to a virtual parade, featuring a performance by the reunited New Radicals — Biden’s late son, Beau Biden‘s favorite band.

It’s truly a day to remember. To see more photos from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration, from Lady Gaga and JLo’s performances, to their inspirational speeches, the parade through the nation’s capitol, and beyond, scroll through our gallery above!