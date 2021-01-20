See Pics

Joe Biden’s Inauguration: Photos From The Historic Swearing-In Of Biden & Kamala Harris

AP
With the Washington Monument in the background, President-elect Joe Biden stands with his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stands with her husband Doug Emhoff as they look at lights placed around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during a COVID-19 memorial Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President-elect Joe Biden stands with his wife Jill Biden after speaking at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in New Castle, Del. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (second from right), a Democrat from California, wears a protective mask while participating in a Covid-19 memorial and Tribute in Lights outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 19, 2021 in Washington, D.C. ahead of the Inauguration Day of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. President-elect Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States at noon on Inauguration Day. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Flags line the National Mall towards the Capitol Building as events get underway for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
and

The day has finally come. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are being sworn in as our next president and vice president. We have all the photos from Inauguration Day, here.

Just two weeks ago the Capitol was under siege by a group of violent insurrectionists intent on overturning the 2020 election results. Today, January 20, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris stood strong in the same location where Donald Trump‘s supporters attempted to defeat them, taking the Oath of Office to become the United States’ next president and vice president. Though the inauguration crowd size was drastically reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can still experience every moment through our gallery of photos. Keep checking back to see all the highlights throughout this momentous occasion.

The day will start off with much fanfare — a reading of the Pledge of Allegiance by trailblazing firefighter Andrea Hall and a rendition of the national anthem by the one and only Lady Gaga. Attendees and viewers at home will also be treated to a poetry reading by the nation’s first Youth Poet Laureate, 23-year-old Amanda Gorman. This accomplished young woman will be presenting her latest work, “The Hill We Climb,” after being hand-picked by our incoming first lady, Dr. Jill Biden.

Joe Biden Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden raise their arms in triumph after winning the 2020 presidential election, 11/7/20 (AP)

Following Amanda’s stirring recitation, Jennifer Lopez will appear for a unique performance to celebrate Biden and Harris’ remarkable win. She’s not the only music superstar lending her voice to the event. Country superstars Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Tyler Hubbard will also perform. While the performances will surely get major attention, January 20 is all about the main event: Biden and Harris officially being sworn into office. It’s been a long journey to get here, including a days-long election and rampant cries from Trump that the election was stolen.

But this is their day. It’s looking different from inaugurations past. While roughly 200,000 tickets are usually passed out for the swearing-in, only 1000 tickets were available this year — one for each member of Congress and their guest. Gone are the traditional parade to the White House and galas on inauguration night. While Biden and Harris still made their way to the White House with military accompaniment, viewers at home were treated to a virtual parade, featuring a performance by the reunited New Radicals — Biden’s late son, Beau Biden‘s favorite band.

Joe Biden Kamala Harris
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris wave to their supporters after winning the 2020 presidential election, 11/7/20 (AP)

It’s truly a day to remember. To see more photos from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration, from Lady Gaga and JLo’s performances, to their inspirational speeches, the parade through the nation’s capitol, and beyond, scroll through our gallery above!