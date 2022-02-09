Watch

Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch

Jennifer Aniston
Smartwater/MEGA
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tri Star Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5853885a) Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston - 1992 Tri Star TV TV Portrait Edge, The (US TV Series)
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Sam Jones/Warner Bros Tv/Bright/Kauffman/Crane Pro/Kobal/Shutterstock (5861196a) Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston - 1994-2003 Warner Bros TV/Bright/Kauffman/Crane Pro Portrait
Jennifer Aniston 1995 GLAAD Media Awards - 12 March 1995 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Writer

Jennifer Aniston was joined by her pups for a hilarious workout video where they just wanted to get in on the action. See the adorable clip here!

Who let the dogs out on Jennifer Aniston‘s workout?! The Morning Show actress shared a hilariously cute video to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, where she was trying to do a workout and her dogs, Clyde and Lord Chesterfield, tried to get in on the action. In the video you can see here, Jennifer tries to stretch and lift weights as the dogs take over her yoga mat and get in the way of her moves.

In one shot, the sweet pups play tug-of-war as Jennifer attempts to do bicycle crunches while in another, Lord Chesterfield is intrigued by Jen’s kettle ball movements. The dog mom eventually gives up and playfully collapses onto her dog and sets down her weight. The clip featured a chipmunk voice that originated with TikToker Lorena Pages and hilariously talked about being “smothered.”

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston (Smartwater/MEGA).

Jen is keeping up the workouts as she takes on a new movie, the Netflix sequel Murder Mystery 2 with co-star Adam Sandler who starred alongside her in the original Murder Mystery film. In a recent photo you can see here, the 52-year-old rocked a tiny bikini in between takes while filming. She was seen in a bright purple bikini top while her bottoms were a light red color. She completed her beachwear with a stylish sunhat and sunglasses.

Related Gallery

Celebrities Walking Their Dogs – PICS

Katie Holmes Steps out with Suri walking their dogs New York City just hours after confirming breaking up with Jamie Foxx after been together for 6 years Pictured: Katie Holmes,Suri Cruise Ref: SPL5109963 190819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kaia Gerber is seen having dinner with Zendaya's ex Jacob Elordi at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi arrived to Nobu at 9 P.M. and left at 11:00 P.M. Kaia was also carrying her dog as she got into the Range Rover which is being driven by Jacob. The duo then went to Kaia's Malibu home on Pacific Coast Highway. 02 Sep 2020 Pictured: Kaia Gerber. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697742_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Teen Mom Star, Kailyn Lowry, was spotted showing off her growing baby bump while walking her dogs in Delaware. She recently split from her baby's father, and is planning to continue raising her kids on her own. She walked her massive Cane Corso puppies with no leash , wearing casual black workout gear. 27 May 2020 Pictured: Kailyn Lowry. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA673363_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The Friends actress is lucky as this gig has her filming in Waikiki, Hawaii. This also means the starlet will likely be celebrating her 53rd birthday in Hawaii on Friday, Feb. 11!

In addition to the swimsuit and workout shots, Jen has been pulling off some sexy looks lately. She recently proved that she can even make a bad hair day look good with a  frizzy-haired Instagram, looking like she just stepped out of the shower with a fresh-faced look. Even when she’s dressed down, of course she still looks fabulous!