Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch

Jennifer Aniston was joined by her pups for a hilarious workout video where they just wanted to get in on the action. See the adorable clip here!

Who let the dogs out on Jennifer Aniston‘s workout?! The Morning Show actress shared a hilariously cute video to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, where she was trying to do a workout and her dogs, Clyde and Lord Chesterfield, tried to get in on the action. In the video you can see here, Jennifer tries to stretch and lift weights as the dogs take over her yoga mat and get in the way of her moves.

In one shot, the sweet pups play tug-of-war as Jennifer attempts to do bicycle crunches while in another, Lord Chesterfield is intrigued by Jen’s kettle ball movements. The dog mom eventually gives up and playfully collapses onto her dog and sets down her weight. The clip featured a chipmunk voice that originated with TikToker Lorena Pages and hilariously talked about being “smothered.”

Jen is keeping up the workouts as she takes on a new movie, the Netflix sequel Murder Mystery 2 with co-star Adam Sandler who starred alongside her in the original Murder Mystery film. In a recent photo you can see here, the 52-year-old rocked a tiny bikini in between takes while filming. She was seen in a bright purple bikini top while her bottoms were a light red color. She completed her beachwear with a stylish sunhat and sunglasses.

The Friends actress is lucky as this gig has her filming in Waikiki, Hawaii. This also means the starlet will likely be celebrating her 53rd birthday in Hawaii on Friday, Feb. 11!

In addition to the swimsuit and workout shots, Jen has been pulling off some sexy looks lately. She recently proved that she can even make a bad hair day look good with a frizzy-haired Instagram, looking like she just stepped out of the shower with a fresh-faced look. Even when she’s dressed down, of course she still looks fabulous!