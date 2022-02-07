See Pic

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston
Shutterstock
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model/actress, Ashley Benson, gets dressed in a leather coat and denim shorts for a Friday outing in Studio City with a pal. Pictured: Ashley Benson BACKGRID USA 21 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Paris Jackson gets caught off guard by paparazzi attending Iann Dior’s Album Release Party at Delilah in West Hollywood. Pictured: Paris Jackson BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ALEXJR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Miley Cyrus cuts a stylish figure as she leaves the Cara Hotel while enjoying a night out with friends in Los Feliz. Pictured: Miley Cyrus BACKGRID USA 18 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Stoianov / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 48 Photos.
News Writer

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’

Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.

Jennifer and Adam also shared a brief video from the film’s set to Instagram. The footage was taken by Jen and shows the cast and crew setting up their production equipment in the area in Hawaii. Adam briefly appears and throws up two peace signs to the camera. The vast majority of the cast and crew, Adam included, had a mask on to stay safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Back to work with my buddy. #MurderMystery2,” the post’s caption read. It was shared on both Jennifer and Adam’s accounts, and their famous friends got very excited about the sequel film. “Best news ever!” said Jennifer Garner, while Juliette Lewis jokingly commented, “oh booo that looks like a depressing set! jk jealous sending you both so much love.” Jodie Turner-Smith, who is set to appear in the sequel film, called the pair her “absolute faves,” while Arielle Vandenberg joked, “Where do I audition?”

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Jennifer Aniston's Sexiest Looks On The Red Carpet -- Photos

Jennifer Aniston 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020 Wearing Dior By John Galliano, Vintage
Jennifer Aniston4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards, Arrivals, Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2019Wearing John Galliano
Jennifer Aniston, poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call of 'The Morning Show' at a central London hotelThe Morning Show Photo Call, London, United Kingdom - 01 Nov 2019

Murder Mystery was a huge hit for Netflix upon its June 2019 release. It follows NYPD Officer Nick Spritz (Adam) and his wife Audrey (Jennifer) who get caught up in a murder investigation while on a billionaire’s yacht. Netflix revealed that the film was watched by over 30 million accounts in just three days, becoming the biggest opening weekend for a Netflix Original film.

The sequel film just started filming, so a release date has yet to be announced. In addition to Adam, Jennifer, and Jodie, Murder Mystery 2 will also star Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent, Tony Goldwyn, and Enrique Arce.