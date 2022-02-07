Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’

Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.

Jennifer and Adam also shared a brief video from the film’s set to Instagram. The footage was taken by Jen and shows the cast and crew setting up their production equipment in the area in Hawaii. Adam briefly appears and throws up two peace signs to the camera. The vast majority of the cast and crew, Adam included, had a mask on to stay safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Back to work with my buddy. #MurderMystery2,” the post’s caption read. It was shared on both Jennifer and Adam’s accounts, and their famous friends got very excited about the sequel film. “Best news ever!” said Jennifer Garner, while Juliette Lewis jokingly commented, “oh booo that looks like a depressing set! jk jealous sending you both so much love.” Jodie Turner-Smith, who is set to appear in the sequel film, called the pair her “absolute faves,” while Arielle Vandenberg joked, “Where do I audition?”

Murder Mystery was a huge hit for Netflix upon its June 2019 release. It follows NYPD Officer Nick Spritz (Adam) and his wife Audrey (Jennifer) who get caught up in a murder investigation while on a billionaire’s yacht. Netflix revealed that the film was watched by over 30 million accounts in just three days, becoming the biggest opening weekend for a Netflix Original film.

The sequel film just started filming, so a release date has yet to be announced. In addition to Adam, Jennifer, and Jodie, Murder Mystery 2 will also star Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent, Tony Goldwyn, and Enrique Arce.