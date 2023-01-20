Brandi Cyrus Calls Sister Miley A ‘Genius’ For Releasing ‘Flowers’ On Ex Liam’s Birthday

Brandi Cyrus loves her sister Miley Cyrus’ new song “Flowers” and all the fan theories that come with it. “Miley’s new song, all the tea … and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok. It’s so good,” the 35-year-old DJ told Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams on their Your Favorite Thing podcast. “The song did come out on [Miley’s ex, Liam Hemsworth‘s] birthday — was that on purpose? I don’t know. Can’t say. Genius, though.”

“Flowers”, which was released on Thursday, Jan. 12, has taken TikTok by storm and has fans sharing a myriad of theories about the lyrics and the video, and their connection to 30-year-old Miley and Liam’s on-again, off-again relationship — which ended in divorce in Jan. 2020. “It makes Miley seem like an absolute genius. And it’s just too good,” Brandi raved. “Like, every day I wake up to a new one. The first one was something about this Bruno Mars song. They’re like, ‘Liam played the Bruno Mars song at their wedding! And this is a response to the Bruno Mars song.’ That one’s funny.”

The song Brandi is referring to is the 37-year-old “24K Magic” hitmaker’s 2012 ballad, “When I Was Your Man”. Not only did Liam, 33, supposedly dedicate the song to Miley, but “Flowers” is thought to be a direct response to “When I Was Your Man”. Listening to both songs side-by-side will exemplify how close and complementary the lyrics are.

“I should have bought you flowers, And held your hand. Should have gave you all my hours, When I had the chance,” Bruno sings in the emotional song. “Take you to every party ’cause all you wanted to do was dance / Now my baby’s dancing, But she’s dancing with another man.” Miley’s chorus sings, “I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

Although Brandi said she could not confirm or deny any of these fan theories, she continued to gush about several others, such as the rumor that the suit Miley wore after she stripped down for a steamy shower in the video was the one Liam wore to the 2019 Avengers: Endgame premiere, where fans believe he could be seen telling her to “behave for once”, as seen in the below video. “And so this is a f*** you because she’s in the suit. Hilarious,” Brandi laughed. She also acknowledged that fans believe the mansion at which Miley shot the “Flowers” video is where Liam brought females with whom to cheat on her.

na premiere de endgame, a miley fingiu lamber o liam e o desgraçado disse pra ela "could you behave for once?" pic.twitter.com/SCW0DHgLWu — paulo (@itsteclimb) May 17, 2021

“The narratives are f****** hilarious, but it’s so great. The best PR that could ever happen because it gets people talking about the song on TikTok and it’s everywhere,” Brandi joyfully added. “And it’s just so fun to watch it all play out. Miley fans, I love ya.”

The Hannah Montana alum has not confirmed any of the fan theories, but she has recently thanked her fans for being so loyal and supportive.