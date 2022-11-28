Miley Cyrus & BF Maxx Morando Step Out For Casual Lunch Date After Her 30th Birthday: Photo

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Maxx Morando went to lunch together in Malibu, California on Nov. 27, four days after Miley’s 30th birthday. The couple, who started quietly dating in 2021, were smiling in the photos taken after the lunch date. The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker wore a blue collared shirt over a white T-shirt with a pair of colorful pants with Catholic imagery. Miley also rocked a pair of bejeweled sandals and black sunglasses. She kept her blonde hair up in a messy bun.

Maxx, 24, wore a green button up shirt over a white T-shirt that he tucked into a pair of navy blue pants. Miley’s beau finished off his look with black sunglasses and white sneakers. The couple carried bags of leftovers to their car following their low-key lunch date. Miley turned 30 a few days earlier and she marked the occasion by sharing an Instagram photo of herself smiling behind a cake, with the caption reading, “30. Thankful for all the love and kind birthday wishes. 💕.”

After quietly dating for a few months, Maxx was seen with Miley in Miami ahead of her New Year’s Eve hosting gig last year. Miley has continued to keep this relationship off of social media, though she and Maxx were photographed vacationing in Cabo together back in March. Miley previously dated singer Cody Simpson, and reality star Kaitlynn Carter, after she split from her husband Liam Hemsworth in 2019.

HollywoodLife recently learned from an EXCLUSIVE source that Miley has no plans to rush into another marriage, amidst her romance with Maxx. “While [Maxx] has been talking marriage, Miley is skeptical,” the source explained. “She has been there and done that and doesn’t think they have to be married to have a lifelong commitment to each other.”

The insider also said that Miley’s decision to keep her relationship with Maxx out of the spotlight has been working for the couple. “They prefer keeping their relationship intimate and private and this is why it has lasted,” the source said. “They are very serious and committed to each other. She feels they are soul partners. He is like no other partner she’s ever had.”