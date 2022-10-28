Kaitlynn Carter Pregnant: ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Star Expecting 2nd Child 1 Year After Giving Birth

Congratulations are in order for Kaitlynn Carter and her boyfriend, Kristopher Brock! The gorgeous couple revealed they are expecting their second child together after welcoming son Rowan in September 2021. The Hills star, 34, took to her Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 28 to share an incredible photo of her growing baby bump with the caption, “baby girl.”

While Kristopher already has a seven-year-old son with a woman he previously dated, he and Kristen will be making a family of four with the new addition. Back in Oct. 2021, Kaitlyn announced the arrival of Rowan with a photo of herself breastfeeding him. In the caption, she revealed his name and birth information. “Our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53 a.m., 8l lbs. 4 oz.,” she wrote. “Everyone is happy and healthy and so in love.”

Kaitlynn and Kristopher started dating in the spring of 2020, and he was featured on the most recent season of The Hills: New Beginnings, which aired in summer 2021. As fans know, Kaitlynn starred on the show alongside her ex-husband, Brody Jenner. The pair had dated from 2013 to 2019, getting married in Bali in 2018, although it was never legal in the United States.

One of the issues in the relationship seemed to be about starting a family: Kaitlynn was ready for kids and Brody was not. “I knew it was really important for me to find somebody who had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did,” Kaitlynn said in June of Kristopher. “So, we got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood with all of that very quickly.”

But even after Kaitlynn and Brody called it quits, they remained on amicable terms with one another. “One thing that’s always been really strong in mine and Brody’s relationship is our friendship, and I feel like we actually transitioned very smoothly from a couple,” Kaitlyn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Oct. 2020. “I mean, obviously not everything’s always perfect, but when it came to working, we actually were having a lot of fun. He’s like one of my best friends, you know? So it’s really easy and it’s actually really nice.”