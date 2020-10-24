Kaitlynn Carter Reveals Her Relationship Status With Ex Brody Jenner As They Prep To Film ‘The Hills’ Together

Kaitlynn Carter has opened up about when filming on ‘The Hills’ will resume, and discussed her work to protect wild horses and advocate against the inhumane treatment of animals.

Production on The Hills: New Beginnings was shut down earlier this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, however Kaitlynn Carter, 32, has revealed fans have a lot to look forward to. “We filmed for about three weeks and then LA went into lockdown which was back in March,” she said during an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife. “[But] we’re going to begin filming again in two weeks, so we’re going back.”

The reality star, who will return to the show as a full-time cast member, explained there wold be “protocols in place” amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re going to be required to do a bunch of training in advance and have regular testing, I think daily actually. But everyone’s ready to get back to work and make a good show so I’m excited.” Kaitlynn also opened up about filming with her ex-husband Brody Jenner, 37, saying she “takes comfort” in knowing there’s a familiar face around who has her back.

“You know, one thing that’s always been really strong in mine and Brody’s relationship is our friendship, and I feel like we actually transitioned very smoothly from a couple,” she said. “I mean, obviously, everything’s not always perfect but when it came to working we actually were having a lot of fun. So I’m looking forward to continuing to, he’s like one of my best friends, you know?” So it’s really easy and it’s actually really nice.”

As for whether she wants to see OG The Hills star Lauren Conrad return to the show, Kaitlynn explained, “I don’t know Lauren personally, but I’m always on board and she seems like a wonderful person. We’ve got a lot of mutual friends so I would be thrilled if she came back.” In addition to filming the show and running her e-commerce platform Foray Collective, Kaitlynn has also taken an active role as an ambassador with the American Wild Horse Campaign. She said the cause was very close to her heart.

“The Bureau of Land Management is rounding up horses…and forcing them into these little pens. And it’s really traumatic for the horses and a lot of them actually die in the process, either from stress, like they’ll have a heart attack or a lot of them just get injured or trampled and so it’s a pretty inhumane process,” she said. “There are other ways of managing the wild horse population that American Wild Horse Campaign has put a lot of resources and research into. They have a Humane Sterilization Program that they want to implement and that they think would be a better solution to the problem of the horse population…they deserve advocacy and protection.”