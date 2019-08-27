Kaitlynn Carter Lovingly Caresses Miley Cyrus Backstage At MTV Video Music Awards

Miley Cyrus received a sweet gesture from Kaitlynn Carter before taking the stage to sing ‘Slide Away’ at the MTV VMAs, a performance that left the pop star ‘incredibly emotional.’

It was a brief yet sweet moment that MTV cameras captured for all to see. Kaitlynn Carter, 30, laid a reassuring hand on the head of her rumored lover Miley Cyrus, 26, right before the pop star sang her breakup ode “Slide Away” at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26! Miley appeared to appreciate the gesture, seeing that she reciprocated the warmth backstage by placing a hand on The Hills: New Beginnings star’s back.

Shortly after the backstage moment was filmed, Miley would go on to deliver her first televised performance of “Slide Away.” She was “incredibly emotional” after wrapping up the song, a source at the VMAs in Newark, NJ EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She held onto the mic and hung her head for a few moments before being walked off stage,” the insider added, which is understandable, given the hard-hitting lyrics of the Disney alum’s new track. “Once upon a time it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust / Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go,” Miley sang in the track, which was interestingly released just six days after she and her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, announced the end to their eight-month marriage on Aug. 10.

This wasn’t Kaitlynn’s first time watching Miley’s VMAs performance, apparently! The blonde beauty, who also co-owns the Foray Collective, reportedly attended the “Mother’s Daughter” singer’s rehearsal just hours before the performances kicked off, according to Us Weekly. The duo have been “seeing each other” after splitting from their respective husbands, per a report from TMZ (Kaitlynn and Brody Jenner, 36, announced their split on Aug. 2).

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter backstage together at the #VMAs #videomusicawards pic.twitter.com/Xs51Zyn0EQ — Lauren Zima (@laurenzima) August 27, 2019

We’ve also heard that Kaitlynn has been “there for Miley to lean on right now,” which the singer’s mother Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi are “happy” about, a source close to the Cyrus family previously told HollywoodLife.

“It’s a very sad time so [Kaitlynn’s] been a big help. As much as they all love Liam, their main concern is Miley’s happiness so whatever she chooses they fully support,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Miley is hurting because divorce and breakups especially one this drastic takes quite the toll. So if Kaitlynn is around and is just a friend moving forward that is great and if it remains something even more as long as Miley is happy is all that Tish cares about.”