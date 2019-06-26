Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter will have a tense talk about their marriage in ‘The Hills: New Beginnings,’ but Brody isn’t exactly up for the conversation.

Well, this is awkward. Brody Jenner, 35, and Kaitlynn Carter, 30, will chat about having an “open relationship” in an upcoming episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, as the show’s new trailer revealed on June 26. For some quick context, Brody and Kaitlynn have been married for a year, and have been together for nearly six years total. Given all that history, Kaitlynn didn’t sound too pleased about what her husband supposedly told another woman. In the new trailer, a woman in a lacy bodysuit appears to give a lap dance to Brody at a club — cut to Kaitlynn telling Brody at their home, “You said to her last night that we had an open relationship.”

“We’re not talking about this anymore,” Brody says, pointing at Kaitlynn. The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star storms out, and his surprised wife calls out, “Brody?” Add a tally for yet another fight between Brody and Kaitlynn. In the show’s premiere on June 24, the married couple had a squabble after Brody returned home much later than expected from a late night DJ gig — and then slept in his car. The fight’s climax included Brody calling Kaitlynn a “psycopath” and “nightmare,” and those weren’t his only complaints about the social media influencer.

“She wants kids. I want kids, but I’m not in a hurry to have kids,” Brody told friends Spencer Pratt and Frankie Delgado in another scene. The MTV star is seriously set against becoming a dad — for now — as he emphasized in a confessional, “While I don’t have kids, I’m gonna pretty much do what I want to do and live for myself, as opposed to live for another human being.” Yeah, we’re guessing that’s not exactly music to Kaitlynn’s ears.

It feels good to be back! 😎 #TheHills: New Beginnings is about to get even crazier! You guys are LITERALLY gonna die. pic.twitter.com/3JJMzvDRZp — The Hills (@thehills) June 25, 2019

Far away from the troubles currently playing out on The Hills: New Beginnings, Brody and Kaitlynn married at the Nihi Sumba Resort, a luxurious getaway retreat on the Indonesian island of Sumba. Around 50 guests attended the exclusive ceremony, which was held on June 2, 2018.